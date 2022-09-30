Browns’ Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney questionable vs. Falcons

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are considered questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Falcons in Atlanta, coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday.

Garrett, 26, sustained a shoulder injury among other bumps and bruises following a car accident on Monday.

“The latest is (he is) here today and continuing to rehab,” Stefanski said of Garrett’s availability for the game. “We’re going to list him as questionable. We’re going to use the next 24, 48 hours to see how he continues to respond to treatment and those types of things and make an appropriate decision on him and the rest of the guys.”

Garrett has three sacks, seven tackles and a forced fumble in three games this season for the Browns (2-1).

A two-time All-Pro, Garrett has recorded 210 tackles, 61.5 sacks and 12 forced fumbles in 71 games (69 starts) since being selected by the Browns with the top overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Clowney, 29, is nursing an ankle injury that forced him to miss Cleveland’s 29-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 22.

He has totaled 297 tackles, 42.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles in 99 career games (90 starts) with the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and Browns. Clowney was selected by the Texans with the top overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media