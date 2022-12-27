Broncos Next Coach Odds: Dan Quinn vaults ahead of Sean Payton

Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos’ search for Nathaniel Hackett’s replacement promises to be one of the most intriguing during this NFL coaching cycle.

Hackett lasted less than a year in the Mile High City, winding up as the less expensive scapegoat for the Broncos’ 4-11 record to date. Whoever replaces him will be tasked with revitalizing an offense that is last in the league in points scored this season.

Russell Wilson is enduring the worst season of his career. But with Denver committing $245 million to the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback before the start of the season, the 34-year-old quarterback isn’t going anywhere.

So it made sense when SportsBetting.ag installed former Saints coach Sean Payton as the +400 favorite to become the Broncos’ next coach shortly after Hackett was fired on Monday.

However, it’s a defensive coordinator that has since vaulted to favorite status.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, one of three Dallas assistants on the list, opened at +500 but has since shifted to the +100 favorite.

Next Broncos Head Coach Odds

Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator (+100)

Sean Payton, Former Saints coach (+400)

DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator (+800)

Frank Reich, former Colts coach (+1000)

Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator (+1100)

Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator (+1200)

Jim Caldwell, former Colts, Lions coach (+1200)

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan coach (+1200)

Kellen Moore, Cowboys offensive coordinator (+1400)

Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator (+1600)

Leslie Frazier, Bills defensive coordinator (+2000)

Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys analyst (+2500)

Byron Leftwich, Bucs offensive coordinator (+2500)

Darrell Bevell, Dolphins QBs coach (+2500)

Brian Flores, Steelers LBs coach (+3300)

Peyton Manning, Former Broncos QB (+6600)

Bill Cowher, Former Steelers coach (+7500)

Quinn has previous NFL head coaching experience – something the past three Broncos coaches have lacked – and led the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl.

Highly respected in NFL circles, Quinn would no doubt have access to a number of highly qualified offensive coordinators to install an offensive scheme better suited to Wilson’s style.

Payton still has the second-shortest odds. He’s reportedly eyeing a return to the sideline in 2023 and has assembled the majority of his staff, including former Broncos coach Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator.

Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts this season and is another candidate who would bring NFL head coaching experience.

Or do the Broncos take another stab at an up-and-coming coordinator?

The list includes 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and current Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

SportsBetting.ag is also having fun with the Broncos’ coaching search, offering odds on several extreme longshots to take the job.

Former Broncos head coaches Gary Kubiak and Mike Shanahan are being offered at +10000 along with former Super Bowl winning quarterback and team president John Elway. Former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe is also being offered at +10000.

Perhaps the most amusing name on the list is Seatttle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll at +15000.

Carroll drafted Wilson out of Wisconsin and the two won a Super Bowl together. The Seahawks traded Wilson last offseason after his relationship with Carroll deteriorated over the past several years, and the two have taken subtle jabs at each other since parting ways.

–Field Level Media