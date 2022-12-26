Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett after ugly loss

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos fired first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, one day after an ugly 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams dropped the team to 4-11.

It ends the shortest head coaching tenure in franchise history.

Broncos CEO Greg Penner released a statement thanking Hackett for his efforts.

“Following extensive conversations with (general manager) George (Paton) and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos,” Penner said. “This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach.”

Hackett, 43, was hired on Jan. 27 to replace Vic Fangio after spending the previous three seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.

But Hackett couldn’t get anything out of the Denver offense this season despite the costly acquisition of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson.

