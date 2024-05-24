NFL insider reveals benchmark for Brandon Aiyuk contract extension

One of the biggest topics of discussion throughout the San Francisco 49ers’ offseason has been Brandon Aiyuk’s future with the team. After coming off a career-best season with 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, Aiyuk earned second-team All-Pro honors.

But now the 26-year-old receiver is heading into the final year of his contract.

Having developed a reputation as one of the best route-runners in the NFL, Aiyuk is in line to become one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

Brandon Aiyuk wants at least $28 million per year

Spotrac projects Aiyuk’s market value at $26.5M per season. But ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes the 49ers will have to go higher.

According to Fowler, Detroit’s recent extension with Amon-Ra St. Brown is the “benchmark” for Aiyuk’s extension. For comparison’s sake, St. Brown signed a four-year, $120 million contract in April, but Fowler pegs the actual value at closer to $28 million per season.

“I was told the benchmark here is Amon-Ra St. Brown. He got $28 million a year on a four-year from Detroit. The goal appears to be to try to beat that. He doesn’t have to be the highest paid in the league, but he’s done enough and he’s accomplished enough in that offense to where he is probably going to need to be at that number or higher.” NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on Brandon Aiyuk’s contract demands

Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, there have been rumors of the 49ers trading Aiyuk, but now that the NFL Draft is over, San Francisco is expected to continue trying to reach an extension with their star receiver.

