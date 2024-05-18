Biblical flooding postpones NASCAR Trucks, cancels All Star Heats

What looked like a Biblical storm flooded North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, postponing the remainder of an already started Truck Series race to Sunday morning while also canceling heat races for the All-Star Race.
The Truck Series race completed 81 of the 250 scheduled laps before a lightning hold transitioned to a full-blown deluge. The race will resume on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. with Ty Majeski leading the field back to green after winning the first stage.
NASCAR is allowing teams to place their trucks on jack stands to ensure that there is no damage from the pool of water that certainly rose into its key systems shortly after the cancellation of the activities on Saturday.
With heat races, canceled, the starting lineup for the All-Star Race has been decided by qualifying, which took place earlier in the afternoon with Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski earning the front row as a result.
The final two starting spots for the annual exhibition race will be decided by the All Star Open, comprised of drivers who have not won since the start of last season, with the winner of that race and a fan vote winning taking the 18th and 19th starting positions.
All Star Race Starting Lineup
Joey Logano
Brad Keselowski
Christopher Bell
Daniel Suarez
Chris Buescher
Tyler Reddick
Ross Chastain
Martin Truex Jr
Michael McDowell
AJ Allmendinger
Denny Hamlin
William Byron
Kyle Busch
Chase Elliott
Ricky Stenhouse Jr
Ryan Blaney
(All Star Open)
(Fan Vote)
Kyle Larson
Current Truck Series running order
Ty Majeski
Rajah Caruth
Corey Heim
Christian Eckes
Tanner Gray
Tyler Ankrum
Ross Chastain
Conner Jones
Nick Sanchez
Jake Garcia
Daniel Dye
Brenden Queen
Chase Purdy
Grant Enfinger
Matt Crafton
Dean Thompson
Matt Mills
Lawless Alan
Layne Riggs #
Bayley Currey
Mason Massey
Taylor Gray
Jack Wood
Ben Rhodes
Stewart Friesen
Ty Dillon
Sammy Smith
Stefan Parsons -1
Bret Holmes -1
Timmy Hill -1
Dawson Sutton -2
Clayton Green -2
Thad Moffitt -2
Josh Reaume -2
Spencer Boyd -2
Trey Hutchens -3
Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.