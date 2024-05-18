Biblical flooding postpones NASCAR Trucks, cancels All Star Heats

What looked like a Biblical storm flooded North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, postponing the remainder of an already started Truck Series race to Sunday morning while also canceling heat races for the All-Star Race.

The Truck Series race completed 81 of the 250 scheduled laps before a lightning hold transitioned to a full-blown deluge. The race will resume on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. with Ty Majeski leading the field back to green after winning the first stage.

NASCAR is allowing teams to place their trucks on jack stands to ensure that there is no damage from the pool of water that certainly rose into its key systems shortly after the cancellation of the activities on Saturday.

With heat races, canceled, the starting lineup for the All-Star Race has been decided by qualifying, which took place earlier in the afternoon with Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski earning the front row as a result.

The final two starting spots for the annual exhibition race will be decided by the All Star Open, comprised of drivers who have not won since the start of last season, with the winner of that race and a fan vote winning taking the 18th and 19th starting positions.

All Star Race Starting Lineup

Joey Logano

Brad Keselowski

Christopher Bell

Daniel Suarez

Chris Buescher

Tyler Reddick

Ross Chastain

Martin Truex Jr

Michael McDowell

AJ Allmendinger

Denny Hamlin

William Byron

Kyle Busch

Chase Elliott

Ricky Stenhouse Jr

Ryan Blaney

(All Star Open)

(Fan Vote)

Kyle Larson

Current Truck Series running order

Ty Majeski

Rajah Caruth

Corey Heim

Christian Eckes

Tanner Gray

Tyler Ankrum

Ross Chastain

Conner Jones

Nick Sanchez

Jake Garcia

Daniel Dye

Brenden Queen

Chase Purdy

Grant Enfinger

Matt Crafton

Dean Thompson

Matt Mills

Lawless Alan

Layne Riggs #

Bayley Currey

Mason Massey

Taylor Gray

Jack Wood

Ben Rhodes

Stewart Friesen

Ty Dillon

Sammy Smith

Stefan Parsons -1

Bret Holmes -1

Timmy Hill -1

Dawson Sutton -2

Clayton Green -2

Thad Moffitt -2

Josh Reaume -2

Spencer Boyd -2

Trey Hutchens -3

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.