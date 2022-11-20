Bengals RB Joe Mixon sustains concussion

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

Bengals running back Joe Mixon sustained a concussion during the second quarter of Cincinnati’s 37-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Mixon didn’t return to the game after Levi Wallace brought him down following a 7-yard carry with eight minutes left in the second. He recorded 20 yards on seven carries and had three receptions for 42 yards prior to exiting.

Samaje Perine took over as lead back and finished with three receiving touchdowns.

Mixon had a breakout game last week against the Carolina Panthers, racking up 211 yards from scrimmage (153 rushing, 58 receiving) and five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving).

In 10 games this season, Mixon has rushed for 605 yards and six TDs on 158 carries.

The Bengals (6-4) are set to face the Tennessee Titans (7-3) in Week 12.

–Field Level Media