Bengals QB Joe Burrow (calf) remains day-to-day

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains day-to-day with a right calf injury, coach Zac Taylor said Thursday.

Burrow’s availability for 0-2 Cincinnati’s Monday night date with the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) remains cloudy.

“Soreness is an issue right now, so giving him some time is best,” Taylor said. “That’s all I’ll say about today.”

Burrow, 26, was originally injured in a training camp session on July 27 and did not participate in practices or preseason games for five weeks. He returned in time to sign a five-year, $275 million contract and suit up for the regular-season opener.

Burrow ranks 28th in the NFL in passing yards (310) and has just one completion longer than 20 yards, a 32-yarder to running back Joe Mixon. He is averaging 4.22 yards per pass attempt, down from 7.38 last season and a league-leading 8.87 in 2021.

