Bears sign top draft pick Kyler Gordon

The Chicago Bears signed their top draft pick Kyler Gordon to a four-year contract on Saturday.

Gordon, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, recorded 98 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 33 games at Washington.

?? on the dotted line. pic.twitter.com/0qB3JICFCk — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 25, 2022

The 22-year-old cornerback was named first-team All-Pac-12 after collecting 46 tackles and two interceptions last season.

Second-round safety Jaquan Brisker is the only one of 11 draft picks that remains unsigned by the Bears.

–Field Level Media