Atlanta United tops Inter Miami as Lionel Messi rests

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Tristan Muyumba and Brooks Lennon each scored first-half goals as Atlanta United also took advantage of an own goal to earn an impressive 5-2 victory Saturday over victory Inter Miami, who were without Lionel Messi.

Giorgos Giakoumakis and Tyler Wolff each scored in the second half as Atlanta United (12-8-9, 45 points) improved to 9-3-3 at home. The club remains in sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference after the victory.

Leonardo Campana scored twice for Miami (8-15-4, 28 points), who saw their 12-game unbeaten streak across all competitions come to an end. Messi was listed as out with fatigue and did not travel to Atlanta.

Trailing 3-1 early in the second half, Campana’s second goal on a penalty kick pulled Inter Miami to within one.

Giakoumakis responded for Atlanta in the 76th minute, restoring the two-goal lead, and Wolff added an insurance score in the 89th minute. Giakoumakis’ 14th goal tied him for the league lead.

Inter Miami opened the scoring in the 25th minute on Campana’s eighth goal of the season. Atlanta erased the deficit by scoring three times in eight minutes to carry a 3-1 lead into halftime.

Campana took the rebound off Dixon Arroyo’s strike, which hit the post, and got around Atlanta defender Miles Robinson with some fancy footwork before beating Brad Guzan.

Muyumba scored the equalizer for Atlanta in the 36th minute, putting a header past Miami keeper Drake Callender. The play was reviewed to determine if the ball crossed the goal line, but the video was inconclusive.

Atlanta took the lead with an own goal. Xande Silva’s strike deflected off Inter Miami defender Kamal Miller and past Callender.

Lennon gave Atlanta a 3-1 lead, taking a Caleb Wiley cross and beating Callender with a right-footed strike from the middle of the box for his fourth goal of the season.

–Field Level Media