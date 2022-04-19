Astros second baseman Jose Altuve having MRI on hamstring

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday on his strained left hamstring.

MLB Network reported the MRI will provide a timetable for how long the seven-time All-Star might be sidelined.

Altuve suffered the injury in the eighth inning of Monday night’s 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. He legged out a ground ball to third and then collapsed past first base. He was replaced by pinch runner Aledmys Diaz.

Altuve, 31, is off to a slow start, batting just .167 with a home run and three RBIs in 36 at bats over nine games.

The 2017 American League MVP is a career .307 hitter and has won three batting titles (2014, 2016 and 2017).

–Field Level Media