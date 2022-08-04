Angels’ Mike Trout (back) skipping Seattle trip as recovery goes on

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Three-time American League MVP Mike Trout is feeling better as he continues to recover from a back issue, but he isn’t ready yet to rejoin the Los Angeles Angels.

He won’t travel with the Angels to Seattle for their four-game set with the Mariners this weekend, instead staying behind to work out at the Angels’ facilities.

Trout has not played since July 12, when he left a game against the Houston Astros with back spasms. He since has been diagnosed with costovertebral dysfunction at T5, which refers to the inflammation of a joint connected to a rib at the thoracic section of his spine.

He remains on the 10-day injured list.

Angels athletic trainer Mike Frostad said Thursday that Trout is doing exercises that gradually are building his muscles toward swinging a bat again.

“Mike’s doing well,” Frostad told reporters Thursday. “He’s progressing as we expected and he’s just continuing to go through his program right now. Everything’s looking good.”

No timeline has been set for the return of Trout, who turns 31 on Sunday.

The 2012 American League Rookie of the Year, Trout is batting .270 with 24 home runs and 51 RBIs in 79 games this season after playing just 36 games last year because of a right calf strain. He was named an All-Star Game starter this season but did not participate in the contest because of his injury.

In 1,367 games over 12 seasons, all with the Angels, Trout is a career .303 hitter with a 1.000 OPS and has 334 home runs with 867 RBIs. He is a 10-time All-Star.

