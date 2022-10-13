Alouettes in search of revenge vs. Redblacks

Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

The injury-depleted Ottawa Redblacks will hit the field Friday night looking to defeat the visiting Montreal Alouettes for the second consecutive game.

The Redblacks (4-11) came away with several injuries during their 24-18 road victory over the Alouettes (7-8) on Monday.

The list of players ruled out for Friday includes returner-receiver DeVonte Dedmon (quadriceps), wide receiver Jaelon Acklin (head/shoulder), running back William Powell (shoulder), linebacker/defensive back Patrick Levels (ankle), defensive lineman Praise Martin-Oguike (ankle) and offensive lineman Dino Boyd (shoulder).

“It’s a credit to the coaches and to the players who were able to step up and replace the guys who went down,” Redblacks interim coach Bob Dyce said. “If you were on our sidelines and you saw the juggling offensively they had to do personnel-wise for a young staff that’s really kind of gotten together, it was certainly shocking. They did a great job of overcoming the challenge.”

The Redblacks must win at least two of their next three regular-season games to have a chance at a playoff spot.

One of Ottawa’s roster newcomers will be receiver Siaosi Mariner, who was promoted to the active roster Thursday and is set to make his CFL debut.

“Everyone says, it’s next man up; I know it’s a cliche,” Dyce said. “Guys are looking for new opportunities. Siaosi is one of them. I see him on scout teams playing special teams, I see him making plays offensively and he gives it 100 percent.”

The Alouettes, who would clinch a playoff spot with a win, also have injury problems. Center Sean Jamieson and receiver Reggie White Jr. came away with season-ending knee injuries on Monday, according to general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia.

David Brown will replace Jamieson, while rookie receiver Tyson Philpot is expected to have an expanded role.

White was second on the team in receiving, behind Eugene Lewis, with 53 catches for 722 yards and two touchdowns.

“Obviously, they’ve been two major contributors on offense and their loss will be felt,” Maciocia said. “That’s why we carry the number of players we do. I hope it’s going to be plug and play here in the next little while with whomever is going to replace them.”

