76ers sign G David Duke Jr.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers signed guard David Duke Jr. to a contract on Monday.

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

The 6-foot-5 Duke averaged 3.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 23 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season. He also played in 22 games for the Long Island Nets of the G League and averaged 23 points while finishing third in MVP balloting.

In 45 NBA games (seven starts) over two seasons, Duke has averages of 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds.

Duke played college basketball for Providence and started all 91 games in which he played. He had career averages of 11.5 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Duke was second-team All-Big East as a junior in 2020-21 when he averaged 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 26 games.

–Field Level Media