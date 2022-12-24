4-star 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer commits to Wisconsin

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell landed his Class of 2024 quarterback on Saturday with the commitment of four-star recruit Mabrey Mettauer.

Mettauer, from The Woodlands (Texas) High School, is a 6-foot-5, 215-pound prospect. He chose Wisconsin over North Carolina and Kansas State.

He announced his decision on social media.

I am grateful for the opportunities that I’ve been blessed with! With lots of prayer, I have decided to follow @CoachFick and @CoachPhilLongo to the Big 10 where I will look forward to playing in the Air Raid! Glory to God!Let’s go BADGER NATION !!?? ???? pic.twitter.com/9OKBp0CLtu — Mabrey Mettauer (@MabreyMettauer) December 24, 2022

The 247Sports composite lists Mettauer as the No. 21 quarterback prospect in the class. 247Sports reported that in his junior season, he completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,621 yards and 32 touchdowns with six interceptions. He ran for 613 yards and nine more TDs.

This week, former Oklahoma backup quarterback Nick Evers transferred to Wisconsin, and the Badgers signed three-star prospect Cole LaCrue from Broomfield, Colo., to the 2023 class.

–Field Level Media