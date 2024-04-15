2024 WNBA Draft: Caitlin Clark selected by Indiana Fever No. 1 overall

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It can’t be considered too much of a surprise that former Iowa star Caitlin Clark is headed to the Indiana Fever. The star guard was selected No. 1 overall by Indiana in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Clark is coming off a record-setting college performance for the Hawkeyes. She’s the first collegiate player in history, men or women’s, to put up 3,000 career points and 1,000 career assists. Clark is also the career leader in points scored among college basketball players. She’s also coming off a 2023-24 season in which Clark put up the most points in single-season college basketball history.

Caitlin Clark stats (2023-24): 31.6 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 8.9 APG, 46% shooting, 38% 3-point

While Clark was unable to lead her Hawkeyes past South Carolina in the National Championship Game, her college career is among the best ever. Her ability to lift up the women’s game can’t go unnoticed either.

Caitlin Clark selected No. 1 overall by Indiana Fever in 2024 WNBA Draft

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

This is considered one of the most-loaded draft classes in the history of the WNBA. In addition to Clark, Stanford forward Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso of the aforementioned South Carolina Gamecocks are considered elite-level talents.

Here’s how the 2024 WNBA Draft plays out with live updates.

2024 WNBA Draft picks

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark, guard, Iowa Hawkeyes Los Angeles Sparks: Cameron Brink, forward, Stanford Cardinal Chicago Sky: Kamilla Cardoso, center, South Carolina Gamecocks Los Angeles Sparks (via Seattle): Rickea Jackson, forward, Tennessee Volunteers Dallas Wings (via Chicago): Jacy Sheldon, guard, Ohio State Buckeyes Washington Mystics: Aaliyah Edwards, forward/center, UConn Huskies Chicago Sky (via Minnesota): Angel Reese, forward, LSU Tigers Minnesota Lynx (via Chicago): Alissa Pili, forward, Utah Utes Dallas Wings: Carla Leite, forward, France Connecticut Sun: Leila Lacan, guard, France New York Liberty: Marquesha Davis, forward, Mississippi Atlanta Dream (via Las Vegas): Nyadiew Puoch, forward, Australia

Second round

13. Chicago Sky: Brynna Maxwell, guard, Gonzaga Bulldogs

14. Seattle Storm: Nika Mühl, guard, UConn Huskies

15. Indiana Fever: Celeste Taylor, guard, Ohio State Buckeyes

16. Las Vegas Aces: Dyaisha Fair, guard, Syracuse Orange

17. New York Liberty: Esmery Martinez, forward, Arizona Wildcats

18. Las Vegas Aces: Kate Martin, guard, Iowa Hawkeyes

19. Connecticut Sun: Taiyanna Jackson, center, Kansas Jayhawks

20. Atlanta Dream: Isobel Borlase, guard, Australia

21. Washington Mystics: Kaylynne Truong, guard, Gonzaga Bulldogs

22. Connecticut Sun: Helena Pueyo, guard, Arizona Wildcats

23. New York Liberty: Jessika Carter, center, Mississippi State

24. Las Vegas Aces: Elizabeth Kitley, center, Virginia Tech Hokies

Third round