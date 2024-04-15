2024 WNBA Draft: Caitlin Clark selected by Indiana Fever No. 1 overall

It can’t be considered too much of a surprise that former Iowa star Caitlin Clark is headed to the Indiana Fever. The star guard was selected No. 1 overall by Indiana in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
Clark is coming off a record-setting college performance for the Hawkeyes. She’s the first collegiate player in history, men or women’s, to put up 3,000 career points and 1,000 career assists. Clark is also the career leader in points scored among college basketball players. She’s also coming off a 2023-24 season in which Clark put up the most points in single-season college basketball history.
- Caitlin Clark stats (2023-24): 31.6 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 8.9 APG, 46% shooting, 38% 3-point
While Clark was unable to lead her Hawkeyes past South Carolina in the National Championship Game, her college career is among the best ever. Her ability to lift up the women’s game can’t go unnoticed either.
This is considered one of the most-loaded draft classes in the history of the WNBA. In addition to Clark, Stanford forward Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso of the aforementioned South Carolina Gamecocks are considered elite-level talents.
Here’s how the 2024 WNBA Draft plays out with live updates.
2024 WNBA Draft picks
- Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark, guard, Iowa Hawkeyes
- Los Angeles Sparks: Cameron Brink, forward, Stanford Cardinal
- Chicago Sky: Kamilla Cardoso, center, South Carolina Gamecocks
- Los Angeles Sparks (via Seattle): Rickea Jackson, forward, Tennessee Volunteers
- Dallas Wings (via Chicago): Jacy Sheldon, guard, Ohio State Buckeyes
- Washington Mystics: Aaliyah Edwards, forward/center, UConn Huskies
- Chicago Sky (via Minnesota): Angel Reese, forward, LSU Tigers
- Minnesota Lynx (via Chicago): Alissa Pili, forward, Utah Utes
- Dallas Wings: Carla Leite, forward, France
- Connecticut Sun: Leila Lacan, guard, France
- New York Liberty: Marquesha Davis, forward, Mississippi
- Atlanta Dream (via Las Vegas): Nyadiew Puoch, forward, Australia
Second round
- 13. Chicago Sky: Brynna Maxwell, guard, Gonzaga Bulldogs
- 14. Seattle Storm: Nika Mühl, guard, UConn Huskies
- 15. Indiana Fever: Celeste Taylor, guard, Ohio State Buckeyes
- 16. Las Vegas Aces: Dyaisha Fair, guard, Syracuse Orange
- 17. New York Liberty: Esmery Martinez, forward, Arizona Wildcats
- 18. Las Vegas Aces: Kate Martin, guard, Iowa Hawkeyes
- 19. Connecticut Sun: Taiyanna Jackson, center, Kansas Jayhawks
- 20. Atlanta Dream: Isobel Borlase, guard, Australia
- 21. Washington Mystics: Kaylynne Truong, guard, Gonzaga Bulldogs
- 22. Connecticut Sun: Helena Pueyo, guard, Arizona Wildcats
- 23. New York Liberty: Jessika Carter, center, Mississippi State
- 24. Las Vegas Aces: Elizabeth Kitley, center, Virginia Tech Hokies
Third round
- 25. Phoenix Mercury: Charisma Osborne, guard, UCLA Bruins
- 26. Seattle Storm: MacKenzie Holmes, forward, Indiana Hoosiers
- 27. Indiana Fever: Leilani Correa, guard, Florida Gators
- 28. Los Angeles Sparks: McKenzie Forbes, forward, USC Trojans
- 29. Phoenix Mercury: Jaz Shelley, guard, Nebraska Cornhuskers
- 30. Washington Mystics: Nastja Claessens, guard, Belgium
- 31. Minnesota Lynx: Kiki Jefferson, guard, Louisville Cardinal
- 32. Atlanta Dream: Matilde Villa, guard, Italy
- 33. Dallas Wings: Ashley Owusu, guard, Penn State
- 34. Connecticut Sun: Abbey Hsu, guard, Columbia Lions
- 35. New York Liberty: Kaitlyn Davis, forward, USC Trojans
- 36. Las Vegas Aces: Angel Jackson, center, Jackson State Tigers