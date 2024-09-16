10 worst performances from NFL Week 2, including Caleb Williams and the Carolina Panthers

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There’s a slim margin for error in the NFL each week. That was no different in Week 2, where we saw another batch of upsets, shocking performances, and incredible plays. But which were the worst performances during Week 2 of the NFL? These ten stuck out the most.

Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL teams rarely lose by 31 or more points. But the Los Angeles Rams found a way to lose in one of the ugliest ways on Sunday. Not only did Sean McVay’s Rams get smoked, it happened against an NFC West division rival who finished with the NFL’s fourth-worst record in 2023. The Rams are missing several pieces due to injury, but if Coach McVay doesn’t turn the tide around soon, fans in Los Angeles could be in for a long season full of suffering. Related: Week 3 NFL QB Rankings: Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold shine

Kenneth Murray Jr, linebacker, Tennessee Titans

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Most linebackers aren’t known for their coverage skills, and neither is Kenneth Murray Jr. That was clear on Sunday when the former first-round pick was targeted six times, where he allowed six receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Considering the Titans lost by seven points, if Murray had swatted away one of those touchdown passes, Tennessee might be 1-1 instead of 0-2. Related: NFL defense rankings 2024

Marcus Epps, safety, Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders narrowly defeated the Baltimore Ravens 26-23, but Marcus Epps helped make the game a lot closer than it needed to be. The Raiders safety finished the game with just three tackles. But if he didn’t miss four other tackles, he could have finished with seven. Epps was also targeted four times in coverage, where he allowed the pass to be caught all four times for 55 yards. It was a day to forget for the 2019 sixth-round pick. Related: NFL Week 3 predictions

Jalen Ramsey, cornerback, Miami Dolphins

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Jalen Ramsey is a three-time All-Pro cornerback who’s won a Super Bowl in his nine-year career. But one thing the seven-time Pro Bowler has never been known for is his tackling ability. Ramsey showed us why on Thursday when he missed three tackles in Miami’s loss. Ramsey finished with just one tackle on the day, but he clearly had opportunities for others. Related: Week 3 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

Justin Skule, offensive lineman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have won on Sunday, but Aidan Hutchinson took Justin Skule to school in Week 2. Hutchinson recorded five sacks, three of which were charged to Skule, per Pro Football Focus. He won’t have to face Hutchinson every week, but the 2019 sixth-round pick will need to work on his technique to help Tampa Bay reach the playoffs again. Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2025 winner

Noah Fant, tight end, Seattle Seahawks

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks had to go to overtime to beat the New England Patriots 23-20. But maybe if Geno Smith could have relied on his starting tight end Noah Fant, the Seahawks could have escaped a bit easier. Fant was targeted three times, but he only caught one pass because he dropped his other two chances. This meant Fant finished with just one catch for 14 yards, but his day could have been much better. Related: Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2024 NFL season

D’Andre Swift, running back, Chicago Bears

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears needed a jolt offensively against DeMeco Ryans’ Houston Texans defense. Unfortunately, they didn’t get it from D’Andre Swift. The Bears signed the one-time Pro Bowl running back to a three-year, $24 million contract this offseason. But he only contributed 18 yards on 14 carries against Houston. It was easily one of the worst rushing performances in Week 2. Swift did add 24 receiving yards on four receptions, but that wasn’t enough to make up for a bad day on the ground. Related: NFL MVP odds 2024: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud leap ahead for Week 2

Detroit Lions’ clock management

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions lost by just four points on Sunday, but they just as easily could have won. Dan Campbell’s poor clock management just before halftime cost them a chance to kick a field goal. After a completion to Amon-Ra St. Brown, with just 18 seconds on the clock, members of Detroit’s field goal unit came onto the field. The Lions tried to spike it when there were too many players on the field, leading to a 10-second run-off and the end of the half. Making matters worse, the Lions were driving for a game-winning drive and ended up at the 26-yard-line, but since they were down by four points, a field goal would have done them no good. Unless, of course Detroit got the three points they should have had before halftime. Related: NFL Week 3 power rankings: Saints and Buccaneers skyrocket, Cowboys and Ravens fall

Carolina Panthers

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Only the Carolina Panthers have scored ten or fewer points in both weeks of the NFL season thus far. Dave Canales is an offensive-minded head coach who was supposed to help fix Bryce Young, but we haven’t seen any magic yet. Instead, one could argue Young actually looks worse. But this isn’t just on the former No. 1 pick, nothing has gone right in Carolina. Related: 10 winners and losers from NFL Week 2

Caleb Williams, quarterback, Chicago Bears

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images