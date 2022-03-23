Kansas City Chiefs mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

This Kansas City Chiefs mock draft couldn’t have come at a better time fresh off the blockbuster trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

General mananger Brett Veach shocked the masses by acquiring five draft picks from the Miami Dolphins in return for the All-Pro wide receiver.

The move sets up a ton of needs for Kansas City heading into the draft. But before we present you with our Chiefs mock draft, let’s check in on the selections they boast in the annual event.

2022 Kansas City Chiefs draft picks

1st round, 29th and 30 overall

2nd round, 50th and 62nd overall

3rd round, 94th and 103rd overall

4th round, 121st and 135th overall

7th round, 233rd, 243rd, 251st and 259th overall

Kansas City Chiefs mock draft: Benefiting from Tyreek Hill trade

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Reid and Co. have earned four consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances and seem set up for continued title contention.

However, the aforementioned Hill trade changes the dynamics here. Simply put, the Chiefs are thin at a number of positions. That includes wide receiver, cornerback, edge pass rush and linebacker.

1st round, 29th overall: Jahan Dotson, wide receiver, Penn State

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The trade of Tyreek Hill changes the dynamics big time for the Chiefs. They will now almost certainly use a first-round pick on a wide receiver. If so, Dotson makes the most sense.

Jahan Dotson stats (2021): 91 receptions, 1,182 yards, 12 TD

The 5-foot-11 pass-catcher is slippery smooth at the line and can provide an immediate throwing window. While he’s not as electric as Hill, this will help Patrick Mahomes make the transition in 2022. After all, he did win the Pennsylvania state 4X100 relay in high school.

1st round, 30th overall: Kyler Gordon, cornerback, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The loss of Charvarius Ward to the San Francisco 49ers in free agency thinned out an already questionable Chiefs cornerback depth chart. He was their top cover guy — yielding a mere 79.4 QB rating when targeted last season.

Kansas City will need to add both a veteran and a couple rookies to the mix this offseason. That’s where Gordon comes into play. Standing at nearly 6 feet, Gordon is a perfect boundary corner in the Chiefs’ scheme. He’s a sure tackler and shows some tremendous coverage technique. The dude could very well end up being a Day 1 starter for the Chiefs.

2nd round, 50th overall: Kenneth Walker III, running back, Michigan State

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Why would Kansas City exhaust draft capital on another running back after spending a first-round pick on Clyde Edwards-Helaire back in 2020? Well, it’s rather simple. Edwards-Helaire has yet to prove he can be a featured back in the Chiefs’ system. Through two seasons, he’s averaging a mere 13 rush attempts per game.

A Heisman finalist this past season, Walker would be a perfect fit next to Edwards-Helaire in the backfield. A physically imposing 211-pound back, Walker registered 1,611 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns against elite Big 10 competition a season ago.

This addition would also enable the Chiefs to have Edwards-Helaire be more of a catch-first back given that’s not one of Walker’s many strengths.

2nd round, 62nd overall: Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

There were rumors that the Chiefs might opt to move off Pro Bowl edge rusher Frank Clark for salary cap reasons. That never came to fruition with the team deciding to restructure his contract instead.

Either way, Kansas City needs to find a future replacement for Clark. It also needs more depth out on the edge with the likes of Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson and Derek Carr existing in the AFC West. Jackson has the most upside of any non-first round edge prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft and was a three-year starter for USC. He could contribute immediately.

3rd round, 94th overall: Justyn Ross, wide receiver, Clemson

JOSH MORGAN/Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s not going to be enough for the Chiefs to add just one wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft. They need multiple young players behind the likes of Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

As for Ross, he was seen as a sure-fire first-round prospect prior to missing the 2020 season with issues in his neck and spine. Remember, the dude recorded 1,000 yards while averaging 21.7 yards per catch as a freshman in 2018 with Trevor Lawrence tossing him the rock.

3rd round, 103rd overall: Greg Dulcich, tight end, UCLA

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Having Travis Kelce locked up long-term is a major key for Kansas City moving forward. In no way does this mean that the Chiefs don’t need to find a potential heir-apaprent down the road.

With a plethora of picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, Kansas City opts to use one of them on a talented tight end from UCLA who dominated Pac 12 competition. The 6-foot-3 pass-catcher tallied 42 receptions for 725 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. He can stretch the field while presenting tremendous mismatches against linebackers and safeties.

Rounding out the Kansas City Chiefs mock draft

4th round, 121st overall: Jack Jones, cornerback, Arizona State

4th round, 135th overall: Jack Sanborn, linebacker, Wisconsin

7th round, 233rd overall: Amari Carter, safety, Miami

7th round, 243rd overall: Luke Fortner, guard, Kentucky

7th round, 251st overall: Neil Farrell Jr., defensive tackle, LSU

7th round, 259th overall: De’Jahn Warren, cornerback, Jackson State

