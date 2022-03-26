New York Giants’ James Bradberry receiving interest from Chiefs; How would a trade look?

While the New York Giants have not gotten much trade interest for the services of cornerback James Bradberry so far, they may now have a viable suitor in the Kansas City Chiefs.

Over the last few weeks, reports have indicated that the Giants have had some trouble in trying to find a trade partner for Bradberry. That isn’t necessarily shocking since the six-year veteran is set to be paid over $13 million in 2022 and is coming off a down season last year.

However, despite the limited market for the 28-year-old throughout March, it seems that things are heating up due to the Kansas City Chiefs’ desire to land a proven CB. Reports on Saturday claimed the Chiefs were in discussion with free-agent Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore. But it seems Bradberry may be their fallback option if they can’t agree to a deal with Gilmore.

New York Giants reportedly have ‘several’ potential Bradberry trade suitors

Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

“Chiefs are in the market for a corner, they have displayed interest in veteran free agent Stephon Gilmore, who has also been of interest to Raiders, and a potential trade for Giants’James Bradberry, according to a league source. Chiefs, several NFL teams interested in Bradberry,” Pro Football Network contributor Aaron Wilson tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

This is very good news for the “G-Men.” New General Manager Joe Schoen has been looking to shed money from the team’s payroll so he could make some roster changes for new head coach Brian Daboll. With the news coming earlier this week that the team would be willing to eat some of the money left on Bradberry’s deal, that likely has increased the possible trade destinations for the CB.

James Bradberry contract (2022): $21.8M cap hit, $11.7 million in dead salary if traded/cut

How would a James Bradberry trade to the Kansas City Chiefs look?

After trading superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill earlier this week, the Chiefs are overflowing with picks for the 2022 NFL draft. They have extra selections in the first, second, third, fourth, and seventh rounds. With a whopping four picks in the seventh. The Giants are not getting one of those extra first or second-round picks.

However, if they were willing to pick up two or three million of Bradberry’s contract for this season, a third and fourth-round pick for the 2020 Pro Bowler would be fair in a swap between the Giants and Chiefs.