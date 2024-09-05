College Football 2024 Texas vs. Michigan: Time, Date, and How to Watch This Week

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas vs. Michigan has been an anticipated game since the college football schedule was released months ago. This matchup brings together an unlikely out-of-conference matchup between two national title hopefuls in a clash that will have a jarring effect on the college football landscape.

Both teams come into this game sitting at 1-0, but two very different 1-0’s. Texas hosted Colorado State in a game where they dominated from start to finish. The Longhorns routed the Rams to a score of 52-0. Heisman hopeful Quinn Ewers looked smooth as he tossed three touchdowns and completed 20 of his 27 passes. Backup quarterback and nephew of NFL greats Arch Manning even saw the field as he tallied two touchdowns.

On the other hand, Michigan welcomed Fresno State for a week one matchup that raised eyebrows within the Michigan fanbase. The reigning national champions had to say goodbye to elite head coach Jim Harbaugh as he took a job in the NFL and several critical contributors as they graduated or entered the NFL draft. With a new head coach, new starters, and a target on their back, there was much to unfold from the Wolverines in their opening game.

However, with the rotation of two quarterbacks, Alex Orji and Davis Warren, throughout the entire game, the offense never seemed to be on the same page, creating stagnant drives and turnovers. The Wolverines did what they had to do, winning to a score of 30-10, but after watching both teams’ season openers, it is clear that Texas understands their identity more than Michigan does.

How to watch Texas vs. Michigan

*in select locations

Texas vs. Michigan predictions

Analysts currently favor Texas in a game where Michigan is a rare home underdog. But this is different from the Michigan team we are used to seeing over the past decade. This Michigan team needs their swagger back and in search of a leader. On the other hand, Texas is arguably the fastest team in the country, as they have speed in every position on the field. They have the better quarterback and much more confidence than their opponent before this week’s clash between top-10-ranked teams.

Something to keep an eye on is that Texas has been practicing in 100+ degree heat for the last 3-4 months. Come kickoff time in Ann Arbor, the weather is forecasted to be in the 50s. Will Texas still be able to produce in the cold weather? I think so. Texas will show the nation why they deserve to be ranked #1.