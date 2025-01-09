How To Watch the NFL Playoffs: Super Wild Card Weekend

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The NFL’s opening round of the 2024-25 playoffs, known as Super Wild Card Weekend since 2020, kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 11. Although the top team from each conference gets a bye to the Divisional Round, the other 12 playoff teams will hit the gridiron in six thrilling games to decide on who will join the two conference winners in the next round.

Matchups will feature some big showdowns, and the energy is always high as teams try to be one of the final eight still contending for a place in this year’s Super Bowl.

Wild Card Weekend Game Schedule

Saturday, January 11

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Sunday, January 12

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Monday, January 13

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Where to watch NFL Wild Card Weekend

As was the case during the NFL regular season, coverage of Super Wild Card Weekend is shared among several of the big-name networks. ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and ESPN will all broadcast games. Prime Video will host one game, the NBC game will also stream on Peacock, and the CBS game will also stream on Paramount Plus. Prime Video requires its own subscription, but you’ll find the rest of the games on most live TV streaming services.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓* ✓ CBS ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓* ✓ NBC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓* ✓ ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ *local channels available only in select locations

Watch on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is always one of our top choices for streaming live sports. Its top-tier plans get a bit pricey, but you’ll only need the basic Entertainment plan to watch most games over NFL Wild Card weekend. That said, if you want a full slate of sports action, the Choice plan is the best value. You’ll get local channels, sports networks, and regional sports networks (RSNs) for your local market.

Whichever option you choose, all plans include unlimited cloud DVR storage and simultaneous streams at home. There’s even a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM if you want to test it out during the big games.

Watch on Fubo

If maxing out live sports coverage is your top priority, Fubo may be an even better choice. The basic Pro plan includes the channels showing most Wild Card Weekend games, plus more than 30 sports-focused networks, including RSNs. You’ll also get unlimited cloud DVR and up to 10 simultaneous streams at home, so you don’t have to miss a moment of the action.

Fubo also offers plenty of upgrade options and add-ons if you want to expand your sports, news, and entertainment. The only real downside of this platform is its exclusion of some notable channels, such as TBS, TNT, TruTV, CNN, and BBC. Like DIRECTV STREAM, however, it offers a free trial of one week, so there’s no harm in giving it a try.

Watch on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is our top choice for cord-cutters who want to catch Wild Card Weekend without missing out on plenty of extra entertainment. It’s not hard to see why this is the best all-around streaming package: you’ll get over 95 live TV channels — including those showing most Wildcard Weekend games and around a dozen sports-focused channels — plus full access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and the complete on-demand Hulu library. For the best of live TV and on-demand streaming, Hulu + Live TV is tough to beat.

Hulu + Live TV also includes unlimited cloud DVR storage, so you can record any of the big matchups you have to miss. Unfortunately, it doesn’t offer RSNs in most markets, so that leaves a significant hole for some viewers. Test it out with a three-day free trial.

Watch on Sling TV

Streaming live sports can get pricey, even if it’s less expensive than cable. If budget is an issue, Sling TV offers a more wallet-friendly option for watching some of the Wildcard Weekend matchups. For the lower price, you’ll get a pared-down channel lineup of some of the most popular networks. You’ll also get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage. Although there’s no free trial, you can often get half off for your first month with this live TV streaming service.

If you want to watch the NFL playoffs on Sling, you’ve got a few options. Sling Orange features ESPN, plus more sports on ESPN2, ESPN3, MotorTrend, TBS, and TNT. If you can get local networks over the air with an antenna, that may be all you need. In some markets, you can upgrade to Sling Orange & Blue to get local channels — plus all markets get NFL Network, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and TruTV. Although there are plenty of add-ons to expand your sports coverage, Sling doesn’t offer CBS or RSNs in any plan.

Watch on YouTube TV

For streamers who want a more straightforward, cable-like option, YouTube TV is worth a look. Its base plan features more than 110 of the most popular sports, news, and entertainment channels, including all networks airing Wildcard Weekend games and plenty of extra pro and collegiate sports. YouTube TV offers free trials of up to two weeks, so Wildcard Weekend is a great time to try it out.

YouTube TV offers one of the most well-rounded channel lineups of any streaming platform. It also features unlimited cloud DVR storage and a range of add-ons for more entertainment and sports. Unfortunately, it doesn’t offer RSNS, so fans who want to keep up with their local teams may want to explore other options.

FAQ

What channels are the NFL wildcard games on?

The NFL’s wildcard games air across several networks and streaming services. Games will be on ABC, ESPN, CBS, NBC, and Prime Video.

What NFL Wild Card game is on Peacock?

The Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will air on NBC and will also be available to stream on Peacock.

How can I watch the 2025 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIX will take place in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. The game will air on Fox.