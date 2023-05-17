DIRECTV®: Your Ultimate Entertainment Experience

DIRECTV® offers a comprehensive and top-tier entertainment experience, bringing you all your favorite shows, news, and live sports in one place. DIRECTV® service offers a range of benefits to its customers. It has one of the best customer satisfaction ratings and a channel variety that beats all other cable and satellite providers*.

With four packages to choose from, you can curate your viewing experience to fit your needs. You can also choose if you would like to connect to DIRECTV® via the internet or satellite. Plus, the exclusive GeminiTM device brings apps and TV together in one place, all controlled by a voice remote powered by Google**.

*Compared to subscription TV cable and satellite providers in the 2022 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) survey of customers. ACSI is a registered trademark of the American Customer Satisfaction Index LLC.

**Google login required. Separate subscription/login required for 3rd party app content. Gemini requires high speed internet connection.

How to set up DIRECTV®

To get started with DIRECTV®, visit the DIRECTV® website and select the package that works best for you. Next, choose how you want to connect to DIRECTV®, either via satellite dish or your existing internet service. Then, select any add-ons, premium channels, or equipment upgrades you want to include in your package. The last step is checking out: Just enter your payment and billing information and complete your purchase. Simple as that — you’re now a DIRECTV® customer!

DIRECTV®: Packages and pricing

All prices are for 24 months plus taxes and fees with AutoPay and Paperless Bill. Advanced Receiver Service Fee $15/mo. extra. Regional Sports Fee up to $13.99/mo. extra & applies to CHOICE Pkg or higher. Via Satellite requires 24-mo. agmt. Offer details.

Package Price per Month Unique Features ENTERTAINMENT $64.99/mo. for 24 mos. + taxes 75+ channels;First Gemini device included (high-speed internet required);Special offer for premium channels;Cloud DVR service to record your favorite movies and shows CHOICETM $84.99/mo. for 24 mos. + taxes 105+ channels;First Gemini device included (high-speed internet required);Regional Sports Networks included;Special offer for premium channels;Cloud DVR service to record your favorite movies and shows ULTIMATE $109.99/mo. for 24 mos. + taxes 140+ channels;First Gemini device included (high-speed internet required);Regional Sports Networks included;Special offer for premium channels;Cloud DVR service to record your favorite movies and shows PREMIER $154.99/mo. for 24 mos. + taxes 150+ channels;First Gemini device included (high-speed internet required); Includes Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ,and Cinemax; Regional Sports Networks included; DVR service to record your favorite movies and shows

New approved residential customers only (equipment lease req’d). Credit card req’d (except MA & PA). Price incl. TV Pkg & equip. fees for first TV. Charges may apply for each add’l connected TV. Add’l Terms for Satellite customers: $19.95 activation. Early agmt termination fee applies ($20/mo.) & add’l fee(s) applies if not returned. Restr’s apply.

DIRECTV® service provides a guaranteed price for two years and offers a range of packages and pricing options to fit the needs of every customer. Customers can enjoy their first three months of premium channels, including Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ, Cinemax, and MGM+ with ENTERTAINMENT through ULTIMATE packages.

Access Max only through Max app or max.com. Online account registration may be required. Offer not available to DIRECTV and U-verse TV customers switching to DIRECTV via Internet.

Is DIRECTV® worth it?

DIRECTV® service offers a top-tier entertainment experience, including TV shows, live TV, news, sports, and more. The service is customizable, with a range of package options to fit every need and budget. Signing up for DIRECTV® service is easy, with a step-by-step process to choose your package, customize your viewing experience, and start watching. With DIRECTV®, you can enjoy a comprehensive entertainment experience with unbeatable programming options and excellent customer satisfaction.