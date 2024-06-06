How To Watch The New York Mets: Best Options 2024

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets didn’t quite make the playoffs in 2023, and the team is off to a .500 start for 2024. They’re sitting in fourth place in the National League East after five weeks of play. While the squad is leading only the Miami Marlins, there is still quite a bit of runway ahead before the MLB playoffs begin.

Will the Mets make it to the World Series for the first time in a decade? Die-hard fans should stay tuned to find out. You can watch the New York Mets on national networks, regional sports networks, and MLB.TV.

What Channels Are New York Mets Games On

The New York Mets are broadcast on a lot of national networks, so fans can stay up-to-date from almost anywhere. NYC area fans will still have access to the most coverage. Most games air on SportsNet New York (SNY) and WPIX, the latter of which is the local CW channel.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV SportsNet New York ✔ ✔ MLB Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ CW ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fox ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ FS1 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

How to watch the New York Mets on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $108.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the best options for Mets fans who are in and around NYC. The streamer has SNY and the CW for local coverage with Choice, Ultimate, and Premier channel packages. Fans who live elsewhere can still use DIRECTV STREAM to keep up on TBS, ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and MLB Network.

DIRECTV STREAM has a higher price tag than most competitors, but it also has more channels, including sports content. If you go with this platform, you’ll get NFL Network, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and Fox Sports 2 (FS2). All subscribers get unlimited Cloud DVR.

Watch the New York Mets on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Fubo recently lost SNY, but you’ll still get the CW for local New York Mets games on its three available plans. When it comes to nationally broadcast games, you’ll have access to Fox, FS1, ESPN, and MLB Network (with an add-on). Unfortunately, TBS is also missing from the lineup.

This platform is great for other sports beyond pro baseball. Fubo customers also get NFL Network, Fox Soccer Plus, Big Ten Network, Golf Channel, and Court Sports Network. The Sports Lite Add-on is where you’ll unlock MLB.TV, plus it also has NHL Network and NBA TV. Customers get unlimited Cloud DVR storage space.

Watch the New York Mets on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Hulu + Live TV lacks most regional sports networks, but SportsNet New York is an exception. You’ll find the RSN on the platform, along with your local CW station. It’s also the only streaming platform that gives all customers access to ESPN Plus at no additional cost. In addition to ESPN Plus coverage, the single Hulu + Live TV channel lineup has MLB Network, TBS, ESPN, Fox, and FS1. All customers also get the entire Hulu library with their plan, and you can eliminate ads for an additional fee.

Beyond Mets coverage, Hulu + Live TV gives you all local channels, ESPN2, FS2, NFL Network, TNT, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network. The Sports Add-on can be added on a monthly basis and has NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, FanDuel Racing, Sportsman Channel, and more. Hulu + Live TV has Unlimited DVR space.

Watch the New York Mets on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: N/A

Sling TV doesn’t have RSN networks or locals in most areas, so this provider also lacks SNY and the CW for local Mets games. However, you will get game coverage on ESPN, TBS, FS1, and Fox (on Sling Blue where local channels are available). You can also watch MLB Network with a sports add-on. The Sling Blue package carries TBS and FS1, while Sling Orange has ESPN and TBS. The Sling Orange & Blue plan has all available channels. While Sling TV is the most affordable option, it delivers the smallest channel lineup among cable alternatives.

The Sports Extra add-on packages deliver MLB Network. You’ll also get access to channels like MLB Network Strike Zone, NHL Network, NBA TV, Tennis Channel, NFL RedZone, and Golf Channel. Currently, there is no Sling TV free trial, but you can often get a discount on your first month of service. All customers get 50 hours of DVR storage or 200 hours with DVR Extra.

Watch the New York Mets on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

You can use YouTube TV to watch the New York Mets on FS1, ESPN, TBS, and Fox. Unfortunately, the platform’s single-channel lineup is missing MLB Network. That being said, the price of YouTube TV is competitive, and you get a mix of sports, news, and entertainment. Plus, during football season, YouTube TV is the only place you can buy the NFL Sunday Ticket. Adding it to your account when you already have YouTube TV makes it a more streamlined experience.

Other sports networks on YouTube TV include NFL Network, FS2, ESPN2, SEC Network, CBS Sports Network and the Tennis Channel. The Sports Plus add-on delivers channels like NFL RedZone, Fox Soccer Plus, Billiard TV, FanDuel TV, and Fight Network. YouTube TV has Unlimited DVR storage.

Watch games on Apple TV+

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $9.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Apple TV+ will air two exclusive MLB games during “Friday Night Baseball” during the first part of the 2024 season. The Mets will air on Apple TV+ when they play the Cincinnati Reds, St. Louis Cardinals, and Houston Astros. The app has a seven-day free trial and a variety of original programming beyond MLB.

The Apple TV+ app is compatible with a wide variety of devices. In addition to Apple devices, you can download it to Amazon Fire TVs, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Samsung, smart TVs, Roku devices, PlayStations, Xbox gaming consoles and Chromecast with Google TV.

How to Watch New York Mets Games Out-of-Market with MLB.TV

Suggested Plan: Single Team

Price: $119.99/year

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

MLB.TV lets fans watch out-of-market Mets games, making it a good option for fans who live outside the greater New York City area. If you live in or near New York, you can get a season team pass for the Mets. You can sign up for MLB.TV on the MLB website or add it as an Amazon Prime channel.

FAQ

What streaming service is the Mets game on?

DIRECTV STREAM and Hulu + Live TV carry local Mets games on SNY and the CW. Nationally broadcast games can also be watched on Fubo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

How can I watch the Mets for free?

The Mets air locally on the CW and SNY. If you want to watch a particular nationally aired game, you can use a free trial for a streaming service such as DIRECTV STREAM or Hulu + Live TV.

How do I watch NY Mets out-of-market?

MLB.TV lets you watch out-of-market games. You can get a full pass or a Mets team pass. Some out-of-market games also air on national networks each season, including MLB Network, ESPN, and TBS.