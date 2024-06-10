How To Watch The Los Angeles Dodgers: Best Options 2024

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers, a powerhouse in Major League Baseball, are eager to add another title to their impressive collection in 2024. In the 2023 season, they dominated the NL West division, securing the top spot with a remarkable 100 wins. However, their journey was cut short in the playoffs, suffering a surprising sweep in the first round against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The offseason brought a wave of excitement for the Dodgers as they secured the highly coveted player, Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani’s addition to the already talented roster has raised expectations and anticipation for a significant run toward the World Series. The only question is, will the team meet these great expectations? Here’s how to watch Dodgers games this season to find out.

What channels are Los Angeles Dodgers games on?

Nationally televised Dodgers games can be found on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), MLB Network, and TBS. Spectrum SportsNet LA is the team’s regional sports network (RSN) for local coverage.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Spectrum SportsNet LA ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fox ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ Fox Sports 1 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ MLB Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

How to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $108.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

DIRECTV STREAM is the total package for Dodgers fans. The Pro package includes more than 75 channels, such as ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS, ensuring you get all the national coverage available. For a more comprehensive experience, the Choice package unlocks access to MLB Network and includes Spectrum SportsNet LA for all the local games. DIRECTV STREAM is the only streamer carrying this Regional Sports Network.

This 100-plus channel package features a wide range of sports on the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, SEC Network, and Tennis Channel. With its unlimited DVR storage, unlimited at-home streams, and three streams outside of your home network, DIRECTV STREAM is the clear top choice for Dodgers fans.

Watch the Los Angeles Dodgers on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Dodgers fans can access 190-plus channels with Fubo’s Pro plan, including ESPN, Fox, and FS1. For those who want even more sports content through MLB Network, you’ll have to upgrade your Fubo plan to the Elite package, offering a slightly extra monthly cost than the Pro plan.

While it’s true that TBS and Spectrum SportsNet LA are not available on Fubo, the platform more than makes up for it with its extensive range of sports programming. From beIN SPORTS, ESPNU, NFL RedZone, the Fight Network, and many more, there’s something for every sports fan. Plus, you get the added benefits of 1,000 hours of DVR storage and up to 10 streams at home, so you never miss a moment of the action.

Watch the Los Angeles Dodgers on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Hulu + Live TV offers the best bang for your buck when it comes to getting a library of live and on-demand programs, essentially combining three streaming services into one. In addition to 90+ channels, the on-demand library of Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus is included in each package. Fox, ESPN, FS1, and TBS will provide national coverage of the Dodgers.

Thanks to a partnership between MLB Network and the streaming service, Hulu subscribers will have even more notionally aired baseball content in 2024. Also, Hulu + Live TV comes with unlimited DVR storage, so Dodgers fans can watch all their favorite shows and national games whenever it’s convenient for them. The drawback of choosing Hulu + Live TV is that Spectrum SportsNet LA is not available, so diehard Dodgers fans may want to consider another live TV streaming service with locals so they don’t miss a game.

Watch the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: N/A

Sling TV is all about keeping prices low. Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers require both Orange and Blue plans in order to watch their favorite games on ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS. At one of the lowest costs per month compared to other services, Sling Orange & Blue is a great deal.

With Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra, sports fans can enjoy more channels, including MLB Network, but this will increase your monthly cost. This add-on includes additional channels like ACC Network, Tennis Channel, MLB Strike Zone, and many more. It’s important to note that Spectrum SportsNet LA is not available on Sling TV, and there are only 50 hours of DVR storage. However, if you’re looking to catch nationally aired Dodgers games on a budget, Sling TV’s competitive pricing still makes it a contender.

Watch the Los Angeles Dodgers on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

YouTube TV’s base plan channels plus its user-friendly features make the streaming services worth exploring. Plus, ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS are all included for the baseball faithful. In addition to staying up-to-date on the Dodgers, fans can enjoy a wide range of other sports on channels such as ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, and more.

Despite the lack of RSNs on YouTube TV, the service makes up for it with features that improve the quality of your program. The unlimited DVR storage is a game-changer, allowing you to record and save your favorite available sporting events, ensuring you never miss a nationally aired game. On top of that, your streaming experience will be greatly enhanced by the personalized profile feature, which factors into your individual streaming preferences.

Watch games on Apple TV+

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $9.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Apple TV+ is the streaming home for some of the best original programming on the market. Subscribers have access to the Emmy award-winning “Ted Lasso,” and other highly acclaimed series, including “Severance” and “Slow Horses.” But there’s also content for the avid sports fan, especially if you’re into baseball. Every Friday night throughout the season, fans can catch a doubleheader as part of the aptly named “Friday Night Baseball.” And with 162 games per 30 baseball teams, there will be no shortage of action.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers games out-of-market

Suggested Plan: Single Team

Price: $104.99/year

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Dodger fans who reside outside of the Los Angeles area can still keep up with the season. When you sign up for MLB.TV, you can watch games that aren’t available in your area without blackout restrictions. There are three different streaming options available: one that only includes Dodgers games, one that includes all teams, and a hybrid that lets you watch both your local favorite and the league’s out-of-market games. You also have the option to test the service with a free trial before deciding to commit to a longer term. Get in on the action by subscribing to MLB.TV on the website or purchasing a subscription through Amazon Prime Video.

FAQ

Which streaming service has Dodgers?

Several live TV streaming services are available for watching Dodgers games, including DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. However, on most of these services, fans will only get nationally aired games on channels like ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1, MLB Network, and TBS. To get local coverage in the Los Angeles area, DIRECTV STREAM is the only service of the group that has Spectrum SportsNet LA.

What streaming service has SportsNet LA?

SportsNet LA is the home of Los Angeles Dodgers games in the LA area. DIRECTV STREAM is the only live TV streaming service that carries the RSN.

Does Hulu have Dodger games?

Hulu + Live TV is one live TV streaming option for following the Dodgers season. The channel lineup features Fox, FS1, MLB Network, ESPN, and TBS so fans can catch nationally aired games.