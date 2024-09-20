College Football Week 4: How to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma This Week

Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Tennessee will travel to Norman this week as they take on Oklahoma in a clash that features two top-15-ranked teams. The matchup of Tennessee vs. Oklahoma in week four of college football in ABC’s 7:30 p.m. ET primetime slot. Both schools have started 3-0, but not every win has been as convincing as they would like for the Sooners. Tennessee is projected to win this game by 7.5 points as the road favorite.

The Tennessee Volunteers have played two small non-power five schools winning both games with a combined score of 130-3. No matter who you are playing that is an impressive feat. But the biggest win of the young 2024 season came in week 2 when they dominated NC State 51-10. This season, freshman Quarterback Nico Iamaleava has played great. He has totaled a 71.6 completion percentage while tossing six touchdowns and only two interceptions. Iamaleava can also get it done on the ground, adding an extra 102 yards and a touchdown to his season stats. Tennessee’s best player, James Pearce Jr., has not shown up on the stat sheet but is significantly impacting the defensive line as he demands a double team and creates QB pressures. Pearce will make opposing quarterbacks’ lives much harder until he is drafted to go to the NFL early next year.

The Oklahoma Sooners also remain undefeated but have yet to have as easy a path as their opponent. The Sooners struggled at home vs Houston in week two as they escaped with a narrow win of 16-12. The following week, Oklahoma started hot but let Tulane sneak back into the game. But a late touchdown sealed the deal, winning with a score of 34-19. While some wins are not as impressive as others, staying out of the loss column is the most important takeaway from each game. Star receiver Deion Burks has led his team with 169 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season. If Oklahoma wants to win this game, Burks will need to have a big day.

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Volunteers vs. Sooners predictions

For the first time in program history, Oklahoma will play its first conference game as a representative of the SEC. They did not draw an easy first opponent as they will play the high-flying and fast-paced Tennessee Volunteers. Tennessee is favored to win this game by a touchdown, but the Sooners’ head coach, Brent Venables, is a defensive maestro who leads a suffocating defense. While the Sooners offense hasn’t looked great, the defense has been nearly perfect, holding opponents to only 2.2 yards per carry and just 11.3 points per game which could play a role in Tennesee vs Oklahoma.

But Oklahoma has yet to face an offensive threat like Tennesee this season. I believe Tennessee will continue to soar on offense and give Oklahoma a “Welcome to the SEC moment.” I like Tennessee to win by 17+ points.