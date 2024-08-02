How To Watch North Carolina Tar Heels Football in 2024

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels have some redemption to chase. While they finished with a winning record last year, they lost their last three games. Will UNC win their first bowl game since 2019 this year? You don’t need cable to find out. You can tune in with a number of popular live TV streaming services that don’t require a contract or any extra equipment.

The UNC Tar Heels will face off against some tough teams this college football season, including the rival Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Date Opposing Team Time Channel Thursday, August 29 Minnesota 8:00 p.m. Fox Saturday, September 7 Charlotte 3:30 p.m. ACC Network Saturday, September 14 NC Central 6:00 p.m. ESPN Plus Saturday, September 21 James Madison TBD TBD Saturday, September 28 Duke TBD TBD Saturday, October 5 Pittsburgh TBD TBD Saturday, October 12 Georgia Tech TBD TBD Saturday, October 26 Virginia TBD TBD Saturday, November 2 Florida State TBD TBD Saturday, November 16 Wake Forest TBD TBD Saturday, November 23 Boston College TBD TBD Saturday, November 30 NC State TBD TBD *All times are Eastern

Where to watch North Carolina Tar Heels football

The Tar Heels compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference, so many of their games have historically aired on the ACC Network, also called ACCN. The team is also broadcast on Fox and ESPN Plus.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Fox ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ ACC Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch North Carolina Tar Heels football with DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: Fox, ACC Network

DIRECTV STREAM has ACCN and all local channels, which is great news for Tar Heels football fans. We recommend the Choice plan for all sports fans. This level of service keeps your streaming costs in check while offering many more sports networks than the Entertainment plan. With the Choice plan and higher, your channel lineup includes many regional sports networks (RSNs), plus Big Ten Network and SEC Network to keep up with other college teams.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you won’t need an add-on to get channels like NFL Network, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and Fox Sports 2 (FS1). If you choose this dish-less service, you can also look forward to unlimited simultaneous streams at home and unlimited DVR space.

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: Fox, ACC Network

Fubo offers all local channels, which includes Fox for Tar Heels action. You’ll also get ACCN, SEC Network, and Big Ten Network for even more collegiate events from around the country. We recommend the Pro plan, which is the most affordable option and still has a ton of sports channels. When it comes to keeping up with professional teams, you’ve got ESPN, FS1, FS2, NFL Network, Marquee Sports Network, Fubo Sports, and Golf Channel. Fubo is also one of the only platforms to carry your local Bally Sports Network.

Some sports channels do require an extra fee. You’ll need the paid Sports Lite add-on to get MLB Network, MLB Strikezone, NHL Network, and NBA TV on your channel guide. Fubo now offers unlimited cloud DVR for all plans, and you can stream on up to 10 devices at once within your home network.

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Hulu + Live TV Bundle Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: Fox, ACC Network, ESPN Plus

Hulu + Live TV has just one channel lineup, but it features nearly 100 channels. More importantly, you’ll get Fox and ACCN. Plus, Hulu + Live TV is the only live streaming service that includes ESPN Plus as a part of your package. This means you get more Tar Heels games, along with the “30 for 30” documentary series and other original programming.

Your channel lineup with Hulu + Live TV also delivers staples like ESPN, FS1, FS2, NFL Network, MLB Network, TNT, ACCN, and SEC Network. Unfortunately, you can’t get NBA TV. You can spring for a Sports add-on that puts NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, FanDuel Racing, MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, and Sportsman Channel on your guide. All customers have unlimited cloud DVR and two simultaneous streams.

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue with Sports Extra

Sling Orange & Blue with Sports Extra Price: $55, plus an additional $11 for the Sports Extra add-on

$55, plus an additional $11 for the Sports Extra add-on Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: Fox, ACC Network

Sling TV has Fox in some markets, but not all. Areas that get Fox include Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and New York City. If you can get local channels, You’ll need Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue. We recommend the latter because it has the most Sling TV channels, and you need Sling Orange for ESPN. Sling TV also offers free HD antennas for customers who can’t get Fox with their Sling plan.

To get ACCN, you will need the Sports Extra. This add-on also lets you tune into SEC Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NHL Network, NBA TV, Tennis Channel, NFL RedZone, and Golf Channel. Sling TV offers 50 hours of cloud DVR storage or 200 hours with an extra monthly fee. Sling Orange & Blue allows for up to four simultaneous streams.

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: Fox, ACC Network

Like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV just has one robust channel package. Not to worry, though. You’ll get Fox and ACCN, along with about 100 other channels. These include all local affiliate networks, plus SEC Network, Big Ten Network, NFL Network, FS1, FS2, CBS Sports Network, and the Tennis Channel. When the NFL season kicks off, YouTube is the only place to get the NFL Sunday Ticket. It’s also easy to add NBA League Pass and WNBA League Pass to your plan.

The paid Sports Plus add-on gives you even more access to your favorite teams. You’ll have channels like NFL RedZone, Fox Soccer Plus, Billiard TV, FanDuel TV, and Fight Network. YouTube TV offers unlimited cloud DVR and up to three simultaneous streams.

FAQ

The Tar Heels air on Fox and ACCN. Some games are also available on ESPN Plus and ACC Network Extra.

Can I watch the UNC game on Hulu?

You can watch UNC games on ACCN and Fox if you have Hulu + Live TV. Hulu also offers ESPN Plus for free, which has some UNC games this season.

Can you watch college football on YouTube TV?

Yes. College football is shown on networks including Fox, ACCN, SEC Network, and Big Ten Network on YouTube TV.

