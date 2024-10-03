How to Watch Michigan State vs. Oregon: Time, Date, and How to Watch This Week

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Michigan State vs Oregon is one of Week 6’s Friday night contests, Michigan State travels across the country to face the Oregon Ducks in a contest featuring teams heading in opposite directions.

After winning their first three games of the year, the Michigan State Spartans hit a momentum wall. They lost their last two games and now face their toughest stretch of the season. After losing to Ohio State, Michigan State plays Oregon, Iowa, and Michigan to close their October slate. While they did well at times against Ohio State last weekend, they lacked the consistency to keep pace down the stretch. Quarterback Adrian Chiles has done a great job making quick reads and stretching out plays with his athleticism. He’ll make for an intriguing challenge for an Oregon defense that only allows 18 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Ducks started the season slow. However, in their past two games, they’ve shown their potential, pummeling Oregon State and UCLA. The Ducks have a dynamic offense led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel. He averages 278 passing yards and three touchdowns per game against conference foes. Wide receiver Tez Johnson is another player to watch. He averages at least 10 receptions, over 100 yards, and two touchdowns in his past two games. He’ll provide fits for a Spartans defense that failed to contain Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith last week. Defensively, applying pressure will be integral to Oregon’s success. The Buckeyes had three sacks against Michigan State, crippling momentum and stalling drives. Expect Oregon to follow a similar game plan.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Oregon

Michigan State vs. Oregon predictions

ESPN doesn’t think this will be a close game, as they favor Oregon by 24 points. Michigan State can keep it close by forcing turnovers and working with short fields. They might also catch the Ducks looking ahead as Oregon faces Ohio State the following weekend. With that said, Oregon’s athletic depth will challenge a Michigan State defense that’s struggled against elite receivers. Last week, they surrendered 298 passing yards to the Buckeyes. Expect their defense to struggle again this week, as Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson should have ample opportunities to make big plays. Michigan State might keep it close in the first half, but as the game progresses, Oregon pulls away. Expect the Ducks to win and cover.