How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama: Time, Date, and How to Watch This Week

This Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs head to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in a highly anticipated rematch of last season’s SEC Championship Game. Going into Georgia vs. Alabama, these two teams have a few things in common: They’re both top-five teams coming off of bye weeks after starting the year at 3-0.

While the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide have squared off several times in recent years, all of these matchups have either been in the SEC Championship or the College Football Playoff National Championship. This weekend’s game marks the teams’ first regular-season clash since 2020.

So far this season, Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs have racked up wins against Clemson, Tennessee Tech, and Kentucky (although they just squeaked by the Wildcats in a narrow 13-12 victory). Despite struggling against Kentucky, quarterback Carson Beck has had a promising start to the year, throwing for seven touchdowns and no interceptions. Georgia’s defense has been even more impressive, allowing an average of six points in its first three games.

However, UGA faces its toughest challenge yet with the Crimson Tide. For years, Georgia has struggled to win against Alabama. Last season, the Bulldogs were undefeated until they lost to the Tide in the conference championship game — ending their reign as defending national champs and knocking them out of the College Football Playoff. On top of that, Georgia hasn’t won a game at Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2007 — Nick Saban’s first year as Alabama’s head coach.

Like the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide have also earned three wins so far this season, defeating Western Kentucky, South Florida, and Wisconsin. Quarterback Jalen Milroe has thrown for eight TDs and rushed for six others, putting him near the top of the early-season Heisman rankings. However, in Alabama’s first season without Saban at the helm, they’re still slight underdogs at home against UGA.

As if all of that wasn’t exciting enough, there’s another element that’s sure to make this game even more electric. On Saturday, ESPN College GameDay will be broadcast from Tuscaloosa — and feature Saban in his first year as an analyst on the show.

This clash of SEC powerhouse programs looks to be one of the most thrilling college football games of the year. If you’re planning to tune in, here’s everything you need to know.

According to ESPN, Georgia opened as (and remains) 2.5-point favorites against Alabama — despite the Crimson Tide’s home-field advantage. The over/under opened at 51.5 but has since dropped to 49.5. As for the money line, it’s Georgia -125 and Alabama +105.

Of course, things may change throughout the week, so keep an eye on the odds (and the injury report) if you want to bet on the game. The latest weather forecast shows scattered showers in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, so it’s worth keeping an eye on that, too.