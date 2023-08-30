Carolina Panthers waive 2022 3rd-round pick Matt Corral in surprising move

The Carolina Panthers selected former Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The idea was for the youngster to be in the conversation as the QB1 of the future with Carolina in quarterback purgatory at that time.

Fast forward roughly 16 months, and Corral could soon be looking for another NFL city to call home. According to multiple media reports, Carolina has waived Corral after picking up multiple players on waivers.

This move leaves Carolina with two quarterbacks on the active 53-man roster. That includes rookie No. 1 pick Bryce Young and veteran Andy Dalton.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

It’s a surprising move given that the Panthers exhausted the 94th pick in last year’s draft on the talented Corral. Perhaps, the team hopes he clears waivers and can make it back on to the practice squad.

Heading into his final season with Mississippi, Corral was seen as a potential first-round pick. He opted to play in the Sugar Bowl that season, suffering an ugly-looking leg injury. It pushed Corral down to the back end of Round 3 in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury in the preseason last summer and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Related: Ranking Carolina Panthers’ Bryce Young and the 32 starting NFL QBs

Corral played in all three of Carolina’s preseason games, completing 28-of-47 passes for 323 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

The young quarterback will now be subjected to waiver claims over the next 24 hours. Should no team claim him, Carolina will have an opportunity to sign the youngster back to its 17-man practice squad. For his part, Corral can also opt for free agency or to sign with another team’s practice squad should he go unclaimed.