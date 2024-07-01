Best Satellite TV Providers of 2024 for Sports Fans

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

With so many streaming services and TV providers to choose from, it’s hard to believe we’re talking about satellite TV in 2024. However, just because the world is more internet-first and cloud-based than ever, that doesn’t mean that satellite TV is obsolete. Believe it or not, kiddos, there was a time before live TV streaming services and high-speed internet when satellite TV was often the best option.

For certain households, those days are still here. If you live someplace more isolated and rural, for example, you might not have high-speed internet infrastructure available to you. Some people may just prefer the more traditional service and familiar layout. That just means that satellite TV is often still the best solution for you.

How we chose the best satellite providers

When determining the best satellite TV providers, we considered their channel lineups, price points, and any extra perks or features offered by each service.

Top Satellite TV Providers

Best for Customer Satisfaction: DISH

Channels: 190 +

190 + Price: $84.99 +

$84.99 + DVR: Yes, 2000 hours

About DISH

If having a reputable, customer-recommended satellite TV service is important to you, take a long look at DISH. In 2023, DISH was awarded #1 in customer satisfaction by J.D Power for the sixth straight year – no small feat in a world where customers have more and more alternatives to satellite to turn to by the day.

Plans range from $84.99 to $114.99 per month (before extras and add-ons) and, depending on the DISH plan you select, can get you over 290 channels – again, before extras and add-ons. If the base channel lineup – which includes networks like ESPN, Disney Channel, local networks, and more – leaves you high and dry, you can add over 130 sports channels, 17 premium movie channels, or channels in over 20 different languages for fees as low as $4 per month.

Apart from the massive channel lineup, DISH plans all include access to over 28,000 on-demand movies and shows, over 70 Sirius XM music channels, a DVR with over 2000 hours of storage and commercial-skipping capabilities, next-day installation, three months of STARZ, and a two-year price guarantee. If you’re worried about weather impeding your TV signal, DISH comes with a Signal Reliability Guarantee, and if you’re still on the fence, you can save by bundling your DISH TV service with a qualifying internet plan.

Best for Channel Selection: DIRECTV

Channels: 165 +

165 + Price: $69.99 +

$69.99 + DVR: Yes, up to 200 hours

About DIRECTV

If access to as many channels as humanly possible is important, DIRECTV is probably the satellite provider that will best fit your needs. While its lowest-tier plan offers fewer channels than DISH, the most comprehensive DIRECTV plan offers over 340 channels before add-ons and extras. Expect to find national favorites like ESPN, Fox News, Nick Jr., NHL Network, and more alongside local channels and regional sports networks.

DIRECTV plans, like DISH, come with a two-year price guarantee and start at $69.99 per month and range as high as $149.99+ per month. The included DVR offers 200 hours of storage, a mere ten percent of what DISH offers, but DIRECTV offers over 60,000 on-demand titles with its base plan and over 90,000 titles as you climb the plan ladder. Like its competitor, DIRECTV plans include three months of STARZ but also include SHOWTIME, Cinemax, and more for the same length of time.

Unlike its competitor, DIRECTV has a loyalty program, DIRECTV PERKS, that offers subscribers discounts, free movie rentals, and more. DIRECTV also has its own SignalSaver program that helps mitigate service interruption due to weather, but it’s reliant on high-speed internet access.

FAQ

Who is the best satellite TV provider?

Both providers on our list have their merits. DIRECTV could be considered the best satellite TV provider because it offers the most channels, but DISH could be considered the best because of its long history of customer satisfaction.

What is the least expensive satellite TV service?

DIRECTV is the least expensive satellite TV service. Plans start at $69.99 per month.

What is the best TV service for the money?

While DIRECTV and DISH have similar services at similar price points, our recommendation is DISH. If customer satisfaction is important to you, DISH gets higher marks.