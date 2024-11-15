Philadelphia Eagles win 26-18 over Washington Commanders: 5 biggest winners and losers from TNF, including Saquon Barkley

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Fans expecting a high-scoring game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles didn’t quite get a fireworks display. Yet, Saquon Barkley, one of the NFL’s best running backs came out to play, while many of his fellow teammates fell short. But it didn’t matter, the Commanders didn’t bring their best either.

Ultimately, the Eagles advance to first place in the NFC East with the 26-18 win over the Commanders. Barkley had a big game, but who else stuck out on Thursday Night Football?

Loser: Dan Quinn + Kliff Kingsbury

Down by two with just under eight minutes to go, the Commanders were facing a 4th-and-2 from the Philadelphia 26-yard-line, with a chance to kick a field goal and take the lead. Except Dan Quinn and Kliff Kingsbury didn't want to get complacent, they instead got aggressive, dialing up a Jayden Daniels scramble that didn't gain a single yard on fourth down. Five plays later, the Eagles scored a touchdown to stretch the lead from two to nine points.

Winner: Reed Blankenship

Reed Blankenship recorded interceptions in two of his first three games, and none in the six games since. That is, until the fourth quarter on Thursday night, when he leapt in front of a Jayden Daniels pass to effectively help put the game out of reach. Blankenship also had 10 tackles and a pass deflection to help limit the Commanders to tying their season-low of 18 points.

Loser: Jake Elliott

A former Super Bowl champion Pro Bowl kicker, Jake Elliott looked like a shell of his former self on Thursday night. The Eagles kicker ended Philadelphia's first drive with a missed 44-yard attempt and later doubled down and missed a 51-yarder. He also missed an extra point, finishing 2-of-4 on field goals and 2-of-3 on extra points.

Loser: Jalen Hurts

The Eagles ended up getting a comfortable victory, but things looked pretty shaky early on with Jalen Hurts missing wide open receivers and plainly not seeing other open targets. Yet, with Saquon Barkley falling short of the end zone at the 1-yard-line, Hurts was able to 'vulture' one rushing TD via the tush push. Otherwise his final stat line of 18-for-28 with 221 passing yards was respectable, but the tape shows plenty of missed opportunities. Either way, the Eagles got the W.

Winner: Saquon Barkley

