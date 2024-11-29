Winners, Losers from Thanksgiving NFL games, including DeMarvion Overshown and Matt Eberflus

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

The NFL Thanksgiving games are always a treat, with football fans gathering around their televisions with great food and family to spend their entire day watching football. While The NFL’s Thanksgiving slate didn’t necessarily deliver unforgettable games, Thursday’s action provided plenty to reflect on. Let’s dive into the winners and losers from the NFL Thanksgiving games.

Winner: DJ Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Trailing 16-0 at halftime, the Chicago Bears desperately needed someone to step up in the second half to at least make this a competitive game. DJ Moore did just that against an injury-depleted Detroit Lions secondary. Moore was a target monster (16), turning those looks into 8 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown. He was especially important in the fourth quarter, helping make it a 23-20 game, and getting 60 of his yards on the final drive. Unfortunately, Matt Eberflus got in the way of another potential Bears’ win. Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025

Loser: Matt Eberflus, HC, Chicago Bears

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

We understand the organization doesn’t want to fire a head coach during the season, it goes against the ownership’s beliefs about how a franchise should be run. However, it was even evident after the Hail Mary loss that Matt Eberflus and the Chicago Bears coaching staff had seemingly lost the locker room. Then, coaching mistakes cost Chicago again in losses to the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Failing to call a timeout and letting 20 seconds run off the clock and then essentially blaming the rookie quarterback in the post-game press conference, should be the nail in the coffin. If not that, Keenan Allen saying the players did enough to win and his teammates echoing those remarks, should be enough. Related: Chicago Bears coaching candidates to replace Matt Eberflus

Winner: David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Returning from a shoulder injury on a short week, David Montgomery got another “revenge game” against his former team. Montgomery led all players in touches (24), turning those opportunities into 124 scrimmage yards. He got the football on early downs to set up third-and-shorts, he was the third-best receiver on the team and he averaged 4.2 yards per touch. Just an excellent performance from Montgomery and he continues to prove how valuable he is to this offense. Related: Week 13 fantasy rankings

Winner: DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The pick-six by DeMarvion Overshown wasn’t just the best play from the NFL Thanksgiving games, it was one of the best plays of the season. With the Dallas Cowboys trailing 7-6 early in the second quarter, Overshown first blew up Tyrone Tracy Jr. early on a screen attempt and then immediately read the play and reached out his fingertips to deflect a screen pass that could’ve gone for 10-plus yards. Overshown then immediately reacted to his own deflection, flying to the football and snagging it mid-air then taking it to the house for his first NFL touchdown. Overshown is quickly becoming one of the best, young pieces on this Cowboys roster. Related: Dallas Cowboys coaching candidates to replace Mike McCarthy

Loser: Brian Daboll, HC, New York Giants

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brian Daboll is well-regarded around the league as a play-caller and offensive architect, it’s why the New York Giants made him their head coach. However, plenty of other qualities are critical to being a successful head coach. In 2023, multiple reports came out about Daboll clashing with his defensive coordinator and having “brutal” outbursts directed at the Giants coaching staff. He also has a reputation for getting worked up under high-pressure situations. In 2024, he’s clearly already lost the respect of rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers and the rest of the Giants locker room seems to be turning on the head coach. Poor relationships with players and coaches along with a 8-21 record since the start of the 2023 season, should be more than enough cause for a coaching change. Related: 2025 NFL Draft order

Winner: Rico Dowdle, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It’s hard to believe there was truly a moment where the Dallas Cowboys thought both Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook might’ve been better options than Rico Dowdle. Dallas clung to hope with Elliott far too long, even as he seemingly caused enough problems to get suspended by the team. Now, Dowdle is finally the featured back in this Cowboys offense. Coming off a 98-yard performance against the Washington Commanders, Dowdle carried that momentum over into Thursday’s win over New York with his first 100-yard rushing performance and he found the end zone. Maybe Dallas doesn’t need to spend a first-round pick on Ashton Jeanty, but we are talking about Jerry Jones’ team. Related: NFL defense rankings 2024

Loser: Malik Washington, WR, Miami Dolphins

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

A single play can change everything. The Miami Dolphins defense recorded a three-and-out on the opening drive, setting up a punt to give the football to Tua Tagovailoa. Instead, rookie punt returner Malik Washington muffed the punt return and set the Packers’ offense up inside the 10-yard line, which quickly turned into a touchdown. It’s the little things that cost you on the road and this one proved to be especially harmful for the Dolphins on Thursday night. Related: NFL power rankings 2024, evaluating all 32 teams

Winner: Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

When healthy, Jayden Reed is one of the most explosive players in the NFL. He showcased that speed and elusiveness in the open field on a 23-yard run, further cementing himself among the NFL leaders in explosive plays (12-plus yards). He also found the end zone twice in the first half against the Miami Dolphins, helping put Green Bay out to a massive lead early that allowed them to control the game. Reed had been quiet for a few weeks due to injury, he looks back to 100 percent and that makes this Packers offense even more dangerous.

Winner: Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images