NFL rumors shed light on problematic reputation of New York Giants HC Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll find themselves on the hot seat entering the 2024 NFL season. Both Giants’ leaders have also been the subject of NFL rumors in recent months for how they act inside the building.

As seen on the offseason version of HBO’s “Hard Knocks”, Schoen went against the wishes of Giants owner John Mara with Saquon Barkley. New York’s team president and CEO pushed for the All-Pro running back to be re-signed, only for Schoen to let the fan-favorite sign with the Philadelphia Eagles and then replace him with Devin Singletary.

Meanwhile, NFL rumors late last season and early in the spring raised questions about Daboll’s fit as a head coach. Multiple reports indicated that the Giants’ head coach clashed with several assistants, including former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. He’s also reportedly made ‘personal’ and ‘brutal’ outbursts at members of his staff, as detailed by Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Brian Daboll coaching record (Pro Football Reference):15-18-1 as New York Giants head coach

New York allowed Daboll to make changes to the Giants coaching staff in 2024. Martindale and several of his top assistants were replaced and Daboll is taking complete control of the offense this season. As Week 1 approaches, more light is being shed on how Daboll and Schoen are viewed inside the organization.

On a recent episode of the Scoop City podcast, senior NFL reporter Dianna Russini of The Athletic shared the identical reputation Daboll and Schoen have inside the building.

“My biggest concern for Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are their emotions. People I’ve spoken to in the building have told me that both Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen can run hot, they get really worked up under high pressure situations.” Dianna Russini of The Athletic on the reputation of New York Giants HC Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen

As Russini points out, a head coach with a short fuse can be especially problematic for a team. One of a head coach’s primary roles is to be the leader of the 53-man roster and coaching staff, providing stability and motivation when times are bad. However, Daboll seems to be well-known for not managing his emotions in intense and critical moments.

Schoen is also presented with plenty of high-pressure situations as the Giants general manager, including during NFL free agency and the NFL Draft. A quick trigger can lead to mistakes or rushed decisions, hurting the franchise even more long-term.

Mara made it evidently clear on “Hard Knocks” that he wanted Barkley re-signed, even if it meant making him one of the highest-paid NFL players. Instead, Schoen went his own way and seemingly put the offense in a worse position heading into the 2024 season. If Barkley gets revenge against the Giants and this team struggles, it won’t be a surprise to anyone around the league if both Schoen and Daboll are gone in 2025.