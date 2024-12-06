5 bold predictions for New Orleans Saints-New York Giants Week 14 matchup

Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints (4-8) will face the New York Giants (2-10) Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Saints are looking to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, while the Giants are suffering through a disastrous season and still seeking their first home victory of the year.

While this game lacks the intrigue of some other Week 14 matchups, both teams may play with a go-for-broke attitude since they have nothing to lose, which could make for a better game than expected.

Here are five bold predictions for Sunday’s game.

Giants defense will score pick-six on Derek Carr

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Giants’ defense set an embarrassing NFL record last week when they failed to intercept a pass for 11 straight games. There were questions about the secondary’s lack of ball-hawking ability, but nobody could have foreseen the defense recording just one interception after 12 games.

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen knows he’s on the hot seat, and the pressure is mounting on him and his players to start creating turnovers.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr has thrown only four interceptions this season and hasn’t been picked off in the last four games. But this streak will end Sunday as New York will return an interception for a touchdown against the 33-year-old quarterback.

Alvin Kamara will gain over 200 all-purpose yards

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

In his eighth NFL season, Alvin Kamara remains one of the league’s most versatile running backs. He has gained 894 yards on the ground and 450 yards receiving, including 112 rushing yards against the Rams last week.

This week he’ll face a Giants defense that ranks 29th against the run and will be without their best defensive player, Dexter Lawrence. This spells disaster for New York as the 29-year-old running back will accumulate over 200 all-purpose yards.

Jalin Hyatt will score first NFL touchdown

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

During the summer, buzz surrounded second-year receiver Jalin Hyatt as he appeared poised for a breakout season in 2024. Needless to say, this hasn’t happened. Hyatt has been non-existent in New York’s offense, catching just seven passes for 53 yards.

Hyatt’s best attribute is his speed, and with Drew Lock starting at quarterback, he’ll take some chances attacking New Orleans’ defense downfield. This will result in Hyatt scoring the first touchdown of his NFL career.

New Orleans defense will sack Drew Lock six times

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The Giants have been decimated by injuries this season and could be missing two starting offensive linemen. They’ve already lost Andrew Thomas for the season and could be without tackles Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) and Evan Neal (hip), who were both limited in practice on Tuesday.

The Saints’ pass rush ranks in the bottom third of the NFL with 27 sacks this season, with Bryan Bresee leading the team with six and a half. On Sunday, they’ll overwhelm New York’s offensive line and sack Drew Lock six times.

New York will suffer second consecutive blowout loss at home to NFC South opponent

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two weeks ago, the Giants were embarrassed 30-7 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This led to Malik Nabers and other players calling their performance “soft” and sparked speculation that Brian Daboll may have lost the locker room.

Unfortunately for the Giants, they will suffer a similar fate this Sunday, as they have too many injuries to key players to be competitive. Expect fans to start leaving in the third quarter as New York suffers their second consecutive home blowout loss to an NFC South opponent. Saints 33, Giants 14.

