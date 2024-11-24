Malik Nabers goes off on New York Giants teammates after ugly Week 12 loss: ‘Soft as f***’

New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers took his team to task after a 30-7 loss in Week 12. Calling them soft and complaining about finally getting the ball when the game was long out of reach.

There was a lot of hype surrounding Malik Nabers when the Giants made him their top overall selection in April’s NFL Draft. While the common belief was that Marvin Harrison Jr. was the best receiver in this years class, many talent evaluators claimed the former LSU star was just as good.

Early in 2024, he showed flashes of the superstar talent he could potentially be. It made many New York fans think of another electric young receiver the organization once had: Odell Beckham Jr. However, while he has similar on-field gifts as Beckham Jr. he also mirrors his confidence and willingness to go public with frustrations in how he is used despite being a rookie.

The Giants offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season, and they hit a new low on Sunday as they scored just seven points with fan-favorite Tommy DeVito under-center instead of Daniel Jones. Well, the frustration got the better of Nabers following the game as he unleashed on his teammates and coaches after the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Malik Nabers stats (2024): 61 catches, 607 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns, 10.0 yards per catch

New York Giants rookie Malik Nabers calls his team soft after Week 12 loss

“S**** soft man,” Nabers told media when asked what he was most disappointed about on Sunday. “I’m tired of going out there and losing. I go out there the first, second quarter, don’t get the ball. Started getting targets at the end. I mean, I can’t do nothing. I started getting the ball when it was 30-0. What do you want me to do?”

When asked why he wasn’t targeted more despite being their top receiver, Malik Nabers simply said, “Talk to Dab.” Referring to New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll. One interesting point the receiver made is that the poor play wasn’t on the switch to DeVito. And showed support for recently released QB Daniel Jones by saying the signal-caller spot hasn’t been the main problem with the unit this year.

Malik Nabers contract: Four years, $29.2 million

Nabers’ frustration is understandable, but it is still surprising for him to be so direct toward his veteran teammates as a rookie. It will be interesting to see how the comments play out in the locker room and in the New York media in the days ahead.

