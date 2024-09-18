WNBA expansion official for Portland: 7 other cities that could get a WNBA team, including Nashville and Boston

With the addition of Caitlin Clark and several other notable rookies this season, the WNBA is as popular as ever. The league is expected to land a lucrative new television deal after this season. And there were already plans in place for a 13th (San Francisco) and 14th (Toronto) franchise. However, it was revealed this week that Portland will get the 15th WNBA team in 2026.
Reports suggest the league is looking to eventually expand to 16 teams. With that in mind, let’s look at seven other cities that could potentially land a future WNBA team.
Columbus, Ohio
Columbus, Ohio is a hidden gem in the Midwest. While Cincinnati and Cleveland get all of the attention Ohio, the home of the OSU Buckeyes has come a long way and gained an NHL and MLS team in recent decades. They are long overdue for another third major pro sports team and the WNBA needs more regional competition for the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever.
St. Louis, Missouri
St. Louis, Missouri has a great sports fanbase. However, until the recent addition of an MLS team, the city only had MLB’s Cardinals for a very long time after the NFL took the Rams to Los Angeles. Missouri needs another team and the UFL’s Battlehawks having surprise success proves that. The WNBA bringing a franchise makes a lot of sense.
Miami, Florida
Florida has a ton of popular sports teams. However, they surprisingly have yet to get a WNBA franchise. With more plans to expand it seems like a matter of time before the league comes to the state. Furthermore, with the Miami Heat already having a basketball building, a WNBA team sharing the space is something the league should seriously consider.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is a great sports town. They have teams in every major league and it also seems like a matter of time before the WNBA comes to the city of brotherly love. With the 76ers set to build a new arena, a WNBA team also using the space seems like perfect timing.
San Diego, California
Like St. Louis, San Diego, California also lost a beloved NFL team over the last decade. The popular city only has the MLB’s Padres, so the WNBA being the first to establish another major franchise in the city would be a smart move by the league.
Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee is a major American city yet doesn’t have many sports team. They have an NFL, MLS, and NHL team but surprisingly never scored an NBA organization. The WNBA bringing the first pro basketball team to Music City seems like a no-brainer.
Boston, Massachusettes
Boston, Massachusetts, is one of the oldest and most famous cities in the United States. Surprisingly, the city does not have a WNBA team but that is bound to end sooner than later. With Boston already having a major sports arena in the city, it would make it far easier to bring a franchise there than other cities that would need to build a proper venue.