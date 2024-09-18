WNBA expansion official for Portland: 7 other cities that could get a WNBA team, including Nashville and Boston

With the addition of Caitlin Clark and several other notable rookies this season, the WNBA is as popular as ever. The league is expected to land a lucrative new television deal after this season. And there were already plans in place for a 13th (San Francisco) and 14th (Toronto) franchise. However, it was revealed this week that Portland will get the 15th WNBA team in 2026.

Reports suggest the league is looking to eventually expand to 16 teams. With that in mind, let’s look at seven other cities that could potentially land a future WNBA team.

Also Read: WNBA games today – Get details on tonight’s WNBA games