Ohio State game today: TV info, scores, and upcoming 2024 Ohio State football and basketball schedule

Is there an Ohio State game today? With the 2024 college football and basketball schedules kicking off soon, the Buckeyes will be back in action on the gridiron, and hardwood in no time. Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Ohio State football schedule and upcoming games in OSU men’s and women’s college basketball.
Also Read: 2024-25 Ohio State wrestling schedule – All upcoming OSU wrestling duals, TV info, scores, and more
Ohio State game today
|When is the next Ohio State game?
|Saturday, October 5
|Who are they playing?
|Iowa
|Where is Ohio State playing?
|Ohio Stadium
|What time does the Ohio State game start?
|3:30 PM ET
|What channel is the Ohio State game on?
|CBS
|Where can we stream the Ohio State game?
|YouTube TV, Fubo
Is there an Ohio State game today?
There is an Ohio State game today. The school’s next game will see the Buckeyes football team face Iowa on October 5.
What time is the Ohio State game today?
Ohio State’s next game has a kickoff time of 3:30 PM ET.
Also Read: Notre Dame game today – TV info and upcoming Fighting Irish football schedule
What channel is the Ohio State game on?
Ohio State vs. Iowa will air exclusively on CBS.
What is Ohio State’s record?
The Ohio State Buckeyes record in the 2024 football season is 4-0.
Who won the Ohio State game tonight?
OSU blasted Michigan State in their most recent game by a score of 38-7.
Where do the Ohio State Buckeyes play?
The Ohio State football team plays at Ohio Stadium while the men’s and women’s basketball teams compete at The Schottenstein Center. Both are located in Columbus, Ohio.
Also Read: Alabama game today – TV info and upcoming Crimson Tide schedule
What time do gates open for the Ohio State game today?
Games at Ohio Stadium open two hours before game time. The doors open at Schottenstein Center 90 minutes before tip-off for basketball games.
2024 Ohio State football schedule
Here you can find the full slate of games on the 2024 Ohio State football schedule.
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV Info
|August 31
|Ohio State 52, Akron 6
|3:30 PM
|CBS
|September 7
|Ohio State 56, Western Michigan 0
|7:30 PM
|Big Ten Network
|September 21
|Ohio State 49, Marshall 14
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|September 28
|Ohio State 38, Michigan State 7
|7:00 PM
|Peacock
|October 15
|Iowa
|3:30 PM
|CBS
|October 12
|@ Oregon
|FLEX GAME
|TBD
|October 26
|Nebraska
|FLEX GAME
|TBD
|November 2
|@ Penn State
|FLEX GAME
|TBD
|November 9
|Purdue
|FLEX GAME
|TBD
|November 16
|@ Northwestern
|FLEX GAME
|TBD
|November 23
|Indiana
|FLEX GAME
|TBD
|November 30
|Michigan
|FLEX GAME
|FOX
Also Read: UCLA Bruins Game Today – TV Schedule, Channel, And More
2024-25 Ohio State men’s basketball schedule
Here is the first half of Ohio State men’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 college basketball season.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|November 4
|@ Texas
|TBD
|TBD
|November 11
|Youngstown State
|TBD
|TBD
|November 15
|@ Texas A&M
|TBD
|TBD
|November 19
|Evansville
|TBD
|TBD
|November 22
|Campbell
|TBD
|TBD
|November 25
|Green Bay
|TBD
|TBD
|November 29
|Pittsburgh
|TBD
|TBD
|December 14
|@ Auburn
|TBD
|TBD
|December 17
|Valparaiso
|TBD
|TBD
|December 21
|Kentucky (Neutral Site)
|TBD
|TBD
|December 29
|Indiana State
|TBD
|TBD
Also Read: Longest field goal in college football history – From 2023 to Ove Johansson’s NCAA record
2024-25 Ohio State women’s basketball schedule
Here you will soon find the first half of Ohio State women’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 college basketball season.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|November 5
|Cleveland State
|TBD
|TBD
|November 12
|Charlotte
|7:00 PM
|TB
|November 17
|@ Belmont
|TBD
|TBD
|November 20
|@ Ohio
|7:00 PM
|TBD
|November 24
|Bowling Green
|TBD
|TBD
|November 28
|Old Dominion
|11:00 AM
|TBD
|November 29
|Utah State
|3:30 PM
|TBD
|December 8
|Illinois
|TBD
|TBD
|December 14
|Old Dominion
|11:00 AM
|TBD
|November 29
|Utah State
|3:30 PM
|TBD
|December 14
|Youngstown State
|TBD
|TBD
|December 20
|Stanford
|8:30 PM
|TBD
|December 29
|Rutgers
|TBD
|TBD
Ohio State’s mascot?
Brutus Buckeye is the name of the beloved mascot who roots on the Ohio State Buckeyes at football and basketball games.
What do Ohio State fans call themselves?
Just like the moniker of the school’s sports teams, Ohio State fans also refer to themselves as Buckeyes. Ohio is also nicknamed the “Buckeye State.”
Related: USC Trojans Game Today – TV Schedule, Channel, And More