Winners and losers from Philadelphia Eagles’ 34-29 win over Green Bay Packers, including Saquon Barkley

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Everyone playing in the Week 1 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles made history on Friday. Before the Packers vs Eagles bout, there hadn’t ever been an NFL game played in South America. The Sao Paolo, Brazil matchup featured plenty of penalties, and the offenses weren’t always crisp, but Friday night’s game was exciting from start to finish. Here were the biggest winners from the Eagles’ 34-29 win over the Packers.

Winner: Josh Jacobs

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Josh Jacobs was a wanted man this offseason, with as many as seven teams pursuing the former Raiders running back. The Packers won the sweepstakes, and he looks like a perfect fit for Matt LaFleur's offense. Jacobs showcased his downhill running style while racking up 104 yards from scrimmage.

Loser: Christian Watson

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He may have scored one of three Packers touchdowns, but otherwise, Christian Watson was nowhere to be seen. The former second-round pick should have established himself as Green Bay's best wide receiver by now, but three years in, we haven't seen it yet. Watson recorded just three receptions for 13 yards, while four other Packers surpassed him in receiving yards.

Winner: Xavier McKinney

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Knowing they needed better safety play, the Green Bay Packers added the best one available in Xavier McKinney. In fact, the former Giants defensive back may be one of the NFL's best safeties today. McKinney made a strong first impression with an interception off Jalen Hurts, and if the newest Packer can continue forcing turnovers, he'll be a crucial part of Green Bay improving their pass defense.

Loser: Jalen Hurts

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts didn't take advantage of his mobility, rushing 13 times for just 33 yards. He also threw two costly interceptions that likely would be death blows in the postseason. But since this was Week 1, Hurts got away with making more mistakes than usual. He'll need to be much better in Week 2.

Winner: A.J. Brown

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A.J. Brown had the fifth-most receiving yards in the NFL a season ago. He was in mid-season form in Week 1, recording 119 yards and a touchdown on five receptions, including a 67-yard dash that showed the 27-year-old is ready to run wild in 2024.

Loser: Jordan Love

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jordan Love's 2024 season debut was much like the version we saw in 2023. At times, Love makes incredible plays, such as throwing with pinpoint accuracy on the run. Other times, Love makes very questionable decisions that leave everyone scratching their heads, like his interception. Completing just 50% of his passes on Friday wasn't what the Packers were hoping for. But the most concerning part was Love suffering a leg injury while attempting a last-minute comeback.

Winner: Jayden Reed

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jayden Reed led the Green Bay Packers in receiving yards in 2023 after being selected in the second round. He was back leading the Packers in Week 1, which featured a 70-yard touchdown where Reed got to show off his 4.4 speed. It was the longest touchdown pass Jordan Love has ever thrown.

Loser: Corinthians Arena in Sao Paolo, Brazil

Credit: Tom Silverstein / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL wants to grow the game, which has involved playing in some of the most populous countries in the world. But if generating more interest is the goal, they'll need to make sure the field conditions are what players are used to, or at least ensure they're equipped with the proper cleats. The first half of Friday's game had players slipping all over the field, with both teams being guilty of not being prepared enough. Not only can losing your footing lead to injuries, it stunts the overall scoring potential, which the NFL does not want to see.

Winner: Saquon Barkley

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants didn't think Saquon Barkley was worth what the Philadelphia Eagles were willing to pay him. Barkley showed everyone what he's capable of in his Eagles debut, scoring three touchdowns while racking up 132 yards from scrimmage. He looks like one of the best free agency signings of the offseason.

Loser: NFL referees + fans

