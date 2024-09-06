NFL coverage map Week 1: NFL TV map, broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is finally underway, with football fans tuning in Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday this week to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.

Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 3. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.

NFL coverage map Week 3: Early games

Eight games are in the early half of the Week 1 schedule, with matchups between 16 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 1 on Sunday’s early slate.

NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 1

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters BLUE Patriots @ Bengals CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis GREEN Jaguars @ Dolphins CBS 1:00 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green YELLOW Texans @ Colts CBS 1:00 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty TEAL Cardinals @ Bills CBS 1:00 PM ET Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jay Feely RED Raiders @ Chargers CBS 4:05 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo ORANGE Broncos @ Seahawks CBS 4:05 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

Joe Burrow makes his highly anticipated return after missing the final seven games of the 2023 season. He’ll face a challenging, new-look Patriots defense led by first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. New England will be hungry, but will they be good enough to tackle a potentially playoff-bound Bengals team with championship aspirations?

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

The Miami Dolphins’ first chance to bounce back after last postseason’s ice bowl loss to the Chiefs comes against a Jacksonville Jaguars team looking to prove last year’s results were a fluke. Trevor Lawrence hasn’t lived up to his potential as a former No. 1 pick, but a strong showing on Sunday could help begin rebuilding his status.

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber and Jason McCourty

Anthony Richardson can help the Indianapolis Colts compete for a playoff spot if he can stay healthy. The work begins on Sunday against a very good Houston Texans team that has their eye on competing for a chance to win the first Super Bowl in franchise history. A duel between two AFC South division rivals, this is a great way to kick off the season.

Arizona Cardinals @ Buffalo Bills – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jay Feely

This is a blowout on paper. The Buffalo Bills shouldn’t have any trouble taking down the Arizona Cardinals. Yet, the Cardinals showed their competitive spirit under Jonathan Gannon last year, and now that Kyler Murray is both healthy and armed with Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona could put up a strong fight against a Buffalo team that is still waiting for their leading receiver to emerge.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers – CBS – 4:05 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Gardner Minshew’s first chance to win over the Vegas fanbase comes against a motivated Chargers team led by Jim Harbaugh. This AFC West showdown could be closer than many expect, with Antonio Pierce’s team expected to give it their all against every opponent they face, especially a division rival.

Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks – CBS – 4:05 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Just how special is Bo Nix? We’ll get our first real look at the new Denver Broncos quarterback against Mike Macdonald’s Seattle Seahawks. Macdonald’s Ravens defenses caused a lot of problems, so the rookie QB could experience some early growing pains too.

NFL TV map Week 3: FOX early window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Steelers @ Falcons FOX 1:00 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen BLUE Vikings @ Giants FOX 1:00 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma GREEN Titans @ Bears FOX 1:00 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez YELLOW Panthers @ Saints FOX 1:00 PM ET Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Atlanta Falcons – FOX – 1 PM ET – Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

Is Russell Wilson cooked? We’ll get our first hint on Sunday against Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons. For Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, it’s a revenge game after the Falcons fired him last season. But Atlanta’s new head coach Raheem Morris wants to show the Falcons can steal the NFC South crown too, setting up one of the best NFL matchups in Week 1.

Minnesota Vikings @ New York Giants – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Is Sam Darnold about to have a career renaissance? Or will the Giants’ new-look front seven pummel the Vikings’ offensive line? The Giants will have to get creative without Saquon Barkley while Daniel Jones tries to win back the local fanbase’s support following an injury-plagued season. Jones is coming off ACL surgery but he has a new toy to work with in Malik Nabers. It sets up one of the more intriguing battles in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

Tennessee Titans @ Chicago Bears – FOX – 1 PM ET – Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez

All eyes in the Windy City will be tuning into the NFL debut of Caleb Williams. The Chicago Bears franchise savior has led to renewed optimism that we haven’t seen since the ’85 Bears dominated their opponents. But Will Levis and the Titans are eager to show they won’t be pushovers as they look to compete for the AFC South too.

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints – FOX – 1 PM ET – Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

The Panthers spent over $100 million overhauling their offensive line this offseason in an effort to give Bryce Young a better foundation to work with. Will it help? The former No. 1 overall pick needs to show signs of growth quickly, or this fanbase will get restless. The good news is the Saints aren’t a proven unit either, but they are still plenty talented and could jump out to an early lead too.

NFL TV map Week 1: FOX late window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Cowboys @ Browns FOX 4:25 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady BLUE Commanders @ Buccaneers FOX 4:25 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston NFL Week 1 TV map courtesy 506 Sports

Dallas Cowboys vs Cleveland Browns – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady

In the later window on FOX’s Sunday NFL schedule, we’ve got the Dallas Cowboys vs Cleveland Browns kicking off at 4:25 PM ET. It’s the first chance for the Cowboys to show their fanbase Dallas is serious about winning a Super Bowl after making claims of going “all-in.” Meanwhile, the Browns are desperate to see Deshaun Watson return to elite form, but it won’t be easy against Mike Zimmer’s defense in Big D. As a sidenote, this is Tom Brady’s NFL broadcasting debut.

Washington Commanders @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston

Can Jayden Daniels be as electric in the NFL as he was in college when he won a Heisman Trophy? Can the Buccaneers build upon last season’s team that reached the Divisional Playoffs? This Commanders vs Buccaneers game is one of the more intriguing matchups on the Week 1 NFL schedule.

Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 3

Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions New York Jets vs San Francisco 49ers Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons Tennessee Titans vs Chicago Bears Dallas Cowboys vs Cleveland Browns Washington Commanders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars vs Miami Dolphins Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints New England Patriots vs Cincinnati Bengals Arizona Cardinals vs Buffalo Bills

National NFL broadcasts for Week 1

Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 1.