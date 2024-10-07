Week 6 NFL offense rankings: 10 best and 10 worst NFL offenses ahead of this week’s game, including the Vikings and Commanders

It has been an eventful first five of the 2024 NFL season. Several elite units have maintained their dominant play from 2023. While others have regressed. Furthermore, a few surprise teams have emerged to have some of the best offenses in the league in 2024. Ahead of this week’s games, we take a look at the 10 worst and 10 best squads in our latest NFL offense rankings.

10 Worst NFL Offenses In Week 6

Not every offense can be a high-flying unit that puts up points with ease on Sundays. There are quite a few that are struggling ahead of this week’s matchups. With that in mind here are the 10 worst NFL offenses going into Week 6 of the 2024 NFL schedule.

10. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins offense could continue a steep fall in our NFL offense rankins with starting QB Tua Tagovailoa out at least until Week 8 after suffering a fourth concussion in five seasons. Unsurprisingly with a far less talented player under center, they have not been good since. Nevertheless, while it wasn't pretty the offense was able to muster 15 points in a much-needed victory over the Pats. The rushing attack played a key role in the win as they led the way with just under 200 yards combined.

9. Las Vegas Raiders

The expectations were not high for the Las Vegas Raiders offense in 2024, especially with Gardner Minshew at QB. Things weren't pretty in Week 4 against the Browns. But the 20 points they put up were enough to get them a W in Week 4. Unfortunately, two interceptions from the veteran backup led to a switch at QB to Aidan O'Connell in Week 5. That did not change the Raiders' fortunes and their 18 points were not nearly enough to get a win on Sunday. With the QB situation messy and star receiver Davante Adams likely to be traded, Vegas is sure to drop further in our NFL offense rankings.

8. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears offense went into the season hoping top overall pick Caleb Williams could avoid the classic mistakes of a rookie QB early in the season. Over the first couple of weeks, he was able to. Unfortunately, a breakout game in Week 3 where he threw for almost 400 yards also included three turnovers. He has limited the turnovers since and in Week 5 he was dynamite as he threw for over 300 yards and two TDs in a 36-point showing against the Panthers. The Bears offense was balanced and showed their potential in 2024.

7. New York Giants

The expectations for the New York Giants offense were not high heading into the season after losing Saquon Barkley in free agency. However, first-round pick Malik Nabers has looked like a player with perennial Pro Bowler potential. Surprisingly, he was out for Week 5 and the group had one of the best days of the season as they dropped 29 on the Seahawks in Seattle. QB Daniel Jones was very efficient and they got a career day from fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy Jr. (129 rushing yards).

6. Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts offense have serious potential, but that is only if the former first-round pick can prove that he is more than a QB with great wheels. That has not happened over the first three weeks of the season. Now, there may be a QB controversy as greybeard Joe Flacco continues to play well while the youngster is out injured. Flacco had a huge day on Sunday as he tossed for 359 yards and three TDs in a wild shootout against the Jaguars. Although they didn't get the W, it is hard to overlook how much better the passing game has been with Flacco under center.

5. New England Patriots

After a big upset win in Week 1, the New England Patriots offense has fallen apart since. Their slump continued in a rough loss to the 49ers in Week 4 as every facet of the offense was shut out by San Francisco. Things didn't change this week as they only managed 10 points in another loss, this time to the Dolphins. It seems like a matter of time before the Pats seriously consider starting rookie Drake Maye.

4. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos offense has been up and down over the first four weeks of the season and was bad at times in Week 4. But that is to be expected with a rookie QB under center. However, the unit was rock-solid in Week 5 against the Raiders. Their defense gave them opportunities to put points on the board and they did that by helping to post 34 points on Sunday in the team's third straight win.

3. Cleveland Browns

The frustration is intensifying around the Cleveland Browns offense. Deshaun Watson, their $230 million guaranteed QB, continues to look like a shell of the player he was in Houston. And things did not change in Week 5 during another disappointing loss to the Commanders. For the fifth straight game, they scored in the teens and the passing game, and Watson had a season-worst 125 passing yards.

2. Carolina Panthers

With new head coach Dave Canales, a man who was able to help lead both Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield to career years under his guidance, the hope was Bryce Young could finally show signs of his potential as a superstar QB in 2024. That didn’t happen in Week 1 or 2 and after a 2-16 record as a starter in the NFL, he wasn’t benched in Week 3. Unfortunately, after a pair of good games under backup Andy Dalton, the Panthers fell back to reality with just 10 points against the Bears. This group will remain neither the back of our NFL offense rankings all season.

1. Tennessee Titans

It has not been a good start for QB Will Levis in 2024. His struggles from late last season have followed him into the new year and it is why the Tennessee Titans have one of the worst offenses in the NFL to begin the season. In Week 4 the young QB was knocked out of their game early and veteran Mason Rudolph took over. Yet, despite getting hardly anything from the passing game and a decent performance from the backfield, the Tennessee offense was able to post 31 points in a much-needed win over the Dolphins on Monday.

10 Best NFL Offenses In Week 6

In today’s game, a powerful offense is a necessity to be a playoff team and Super Bowl contender. With that in mind, here are the 10 best units in our latest NFL offense rankings ahead of the Week 6 games.

10. Los Angeles Rams

Despite injuries to their top two receivers, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams offense have been surprisingly good in 2024. In Week 5 the unit did more than enough to have beaten the Packers. Unfortunately, two turnovers led to their frustrating loss. It was a notable setback after they got a big game from running back Kyren Williams (102 rushing yards and one touchdown).

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite QB guru Dave Canales heading to Carolina before the season, Baker Mayfield's magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense has remained in 2024 and the Bucs offense has been one of the best in the league to begin the season. They showed that again in Week 4 as they dropped 33 on the Eagles. Mayfield looked like a superstar as he threw for 347 yards in another big win for the Bucs. In Week 5 they delivered another 30-point showing. However, it was not enough to outduel Kirk Cousins and the Falcons. The offense was balanced and did enough to get another win on Thursday night.

8. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions offense showed in 2023 that they were for real and entered the new season as one of the most dangerous offenses in football. Yet that group has not fully appeared this season and has been surprisingly inconsistent. Well, that changed in Week 4 versus the Seahawks. We saw a vintage Lions performance as the unit played smart and mistake-free football in a dominant 42-29 victory over Seattle. The run game was solid, and Jared Goff was perfect as he hit on all 18 of his passes for 292 yards and two TDs in the win.

7. Cincinnati Bengals

After a rough showing in Week 1, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense have started to look a lot more like themselves in recent weeks. That showed in Week 5 as they scored over 30 for the third straight game in a wild shootout with division rivals the Ravens. Burrow looked like a superstar as he threw for nearly 400 yards and five TDs and Ja'Marr Chase showed why he's deserving of a contract extension (193 receiving yards and two TDs). If they can get help from their defense this Bengals offense can carry them far if they reach the playoffs.

6. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers entered the new season as the best offense in the NFL. However, Christian McCaffrey’s absence and Brandon Aiyuk’s rust from sitting out of training camp have led to an inconsistent performance from the group in 2024. Week 5 versus the Cardinals was a low point as their three turnovers played a massive role in their loss. It wasted a big day from Aiyuk (147 receiving yards) and a solid showing from the run game (153 combined yards).

5. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell continues to look like an offensive genius in 2024 as he has overseen a shockingly good Minny unit. What makes it all the more impressive is that Sam Darnold, a former draft bust, has been a very nice game manager. He showed that again in a big Week 5 victory in England over the Jets. While it wasn't always pretty and the run game offered little help, Darnold was able to get sweet revenge against the team that drafted in in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn't been a dominant force in 2024 but they continue to chug along as one of the best offenses in the NFL. The unbeaten squad has posted over 20 points in all of their first three games. However, that streak ended in Week 4 as the Chargers limited them to just 17. However, the defense picked them up and that was enough to win.

3. Houston Texans

After a very strong showing in Week 1 the Houston Texans' talented offense has struggled the last two weeks. There was no better example of that than seeing C.J. Stroud knocked out of the game for a time and only scoring a stunning seven points in Week 3 against the Vikings. However, they bounced back in a big way in Week 4 and continued the momentum in a battle of AFC elites against the Bills in Week 5. Stroud was dynamite as he threw for over 300 yards in the victory. And big offseason acquisition Stefon Diggs had his best game of the season. Pulling in six catches for 82 yards in the win against his old team.

2. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense have been far better than many expected this season despite trading away top receiver Stefon Diggs. However, every week can't be a party and the offense was controlled a bit more in a tough loss to the Texans. The run game was solid (150 combined yards), but Allen was shut down and held to just nine completions and 131 passing yards on the day.

1. Baltimore Ravens

