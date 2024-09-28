Wild new stat reveals Deshaun Watson has been even worse QB for Cleveland Browns than Tim Couch

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

A stunning stat revealed this week shows that not only is Deshaun Watson having one of the worst seasons for any quarterback in 2024, but it is the worst the Cleveland Browns have seen since they returned to the league in 1999.

Heading into the Week 4 NFL schedule, the Browns own a 1-2 record and there is serious concern about their offense. When they traded for Deshaun Watson a few years ago, there was hope that the three-time Pro Bowler would usher in a new age for the franchise.

Related: Where do the Cleveland Browns land in our Week 4 NFL offense rankings?

However, when he is not suspended or injured Watson has not been anywhere close to the player he was for the Houston Texans. And this season had delivered his worst results yet. Ahead of their game against the Raiders on Sunday, the 29-year-old has a putrid 71.4 passer rating and hasn’t thrown for over 200 yards in any of the team’s three games.

Yet, on an episode of the “Dan Le Batard Show” this week, a new stat was revealed about how bad Watson has been. And he is heading to lows never before seen for a franchise known for poor QB play.

Deshaun Watson stats (2024): 1-2 Record, 551 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 71.4 passer rating

Deshaun Watson has led Cleveland Browns offense to lowest success rate in over 20 years

“Here’s a stat that will blow your mind,” podcast producer Mike Ryan Ruiz began by saying. “The Cleveland Browns offensive success rate — Weeks 1 through 3 this season — is the worst it’s ever been since the Browns came back to the NFL. When you think of all the bad quarterbacks they’ve ever had, Deshaun Watson is all-time bad. He is taking sacks instead of throwing to open receivers. That’s what the tape is showing. He has an open receiver, but he doesn’t want to throw a pick so he’ll take a sack. That offensive line isn’t that bad that Deshaun Watson is getting that many sacks.”

The Browns franchise has had some horrible QB play during their history. But since returning to the league in 1999, players like Tim Couch, Colt McCoy, and Josh McCown have taken that history to some ugly places. However, in 2024 Deshaun Watson has statistically been worse than even those forgettable former Cleveland starter signal callers.

The Browns’ offensive success rate ranks last in the NFL, below even the lowly Panthers and Giants heading into Week 4.

Related: Find out where Deshaun Watson lands in our Week 4 NFL QB rankings