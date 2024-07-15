10 Greatest USA Olympics performances, including Michael Phelps and Carl Lewis

Credit: H. Darr Beiser/Gannett Photo Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Olympic Games have always been a platform where athletes from around the globe demonstrate their sportsmanship and world-class skills. American athletes, in particular, have contributed to remarkable and unforgettable performances throughout history. Here’s a list of the Top 1o greatest USA Olympics performances, honoring their incredible accomplishments and profound influence on the sports world. From setting new records to securing groundbreaking wins, these American athletes have raised the bar and served as sources of inspiration for millions.

10. Michael Phelps – 8 Gold Medals (Bejing 2008)

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Michael Phelps achieved a remarkable milestone by securing eight gold medals, surpassing Mark Spitz’s previous record for the most gold medals earned in a single Olympic Games. Phelps’s exceptional accomplishments spanned various individual and team events, highlighting his skill and supremacy in swimming. His impressive wins captivated audiences worldwide and cemented his legacy as one of the most outstanding swimmers in history an contributed amazing performances in the history of USA Olympics history. Read More: French swimmer breaks Michael Phelps’ last individual record

9. Jesse Owens – 4 Gold Medals (Berlin 1936)

Credit: IndyStar file photo, Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The victory of Jesse Owens at the 1936 Berlin Olympics was more than a sports accomplishment — it held cultural significance. Owens won four gold medals in the 100 meters, 200 meters jump and 4×100 meter relay events challenging Nazi Germany and Adolph Hitler’ss belief in racial superiority. Yes, Owens was fast, and it undoubtedly helped him succeed at the games, but his composure under pressure also earned him praise. Related: Top 10 USA Olympics track victories ever, including Jesse Owens and Wilma Rudolph

8. Carl Lewis – 4 Gold Medals (Los Angeles 1984)

Credit: H. Darr Beiser/Gannett Photo Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Carl Lewis equaled Jesse Owens’s achievement in 1936 by winning four gold medals at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics with electric performances in the 100-meter, 200-meter jump and 4×100-meter relay events. Lewis’ remarkable skill set and mind-blowing performances highlighted his ability and solidified his status as one of the most revered track and field athletes in history. Read More: U.S. Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie dies at 32

7. Simone Biles – 4 Gold Medals (Rio 2016)

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles was the star of the gymnastics events at the 2016 Rio Olympics, clinching four gold medals and one bronze. Her routines on the floor, vault, and balance beam showcased remarkable complexity and flawless precision. Biles’s blend of strength, elegance, and accuracy established new benchmarks in gymnastics and garnered widespread praise for her noteworthy showing. Related: Simone Biles delivers record eighth U.S. championship

6. Mark Spitz – 7 Gold Medals (Munich 1972)

Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Spitz made history by winning seven gold medals at the 1972 Munich Olympics, a record that remained unbeaten for 36 years until Michael Phelps surpassed it. Spitz’s triumphs in freestyle and butterfly races showcased how dominant his skills were and solidified his status as a legendary figure in the sport. Despite his record falling, his remarkable feat continues to be a significant moment in Olympic lore. Related: Naomi Osaka has ‘itch’ to compete, plans busy ’24 schedule

5. Florence Griffith-Joyner – 3 Gold Medals (Seoul 1988)

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Florence Griffith Joyner, affectionately dubbed “Flo Jo,” captured worldwide attention during the 1988 Seoul Olympics with her incredible speed and flair. She won gold medals in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4×100-meter relay events, along with silver in the 4×400-meter relay. Her record-breaking performances in the 100 meters and 200 meters remain untouched, showcasing her exceptional sprinting skills and her enduring legacy on the track and field scene. Related: Top 10 USA Olympics track victories ever, including Jesse Owens and Wilma Rudolph

4. Katie Ledecky – 4 Gold Medals (Rio 2016)

Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky‘s achievements at the 2016 Rio Olympics were truly remarkable. She claimed four gold medals and one silver, showcasing her dominance in the long-distance freestyle races. Her stamina, speed, and skill led to her setting numerous world records and solidifying her reputation as the top female distance swimmer of her era. Related: Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps for most golds at worlds

3. Jackie Joyner-Kersee – 2 Gold Medals (Seoul 1988)

Credit: Darr Beiser-USA TODAY Sports

Jackie Joyner Kersee‘s triumph in the heptathlon and long jump events during the 1988 Seoul Olympics highlighted her exceptional versatility and athleticism. Her impressive performance in the heptathlon, where she established a still unbeaten world record, showcased her prowess across several track and field disciplines. Joyner Kersee’s accomplishments firmly established her as one of history’s most remarkable female athletes. Related: Top 10 USA Olympics track victories ever, including Jesse Owens and Wilma Rudolph

2. Michael Johnson – 2 Gold Medals (Atlanta 1996)

Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

In the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Michael Johnson amazed everyone with his memorable runs of 200 meters and 400 meters. His head-turning victory in the 200 meters, where he won the gold and set a new world record with his unique upright running style, is still etched in Olympic history as one of the greatest moments ever. Johnson’s incredible speed and absolute dominance in sprinting events raised the bar for performance standards in track and field sports. Related: Noah Lyles sets American record in 200 meters

1. Carl Lewis – 9 Gold Medals (1984-1996)

Credit: Darr Beiser-USA TODAY Sports