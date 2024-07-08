Top 10 USA Olympics track victories ever, including Jesse Owens and Wilma Rudolph

Credit: MPS-USA TODAY Sports

The history of Olympic track and field in the United States is deep and rich, with American athletes consistently delivering unforgettable performances. The incredible personal stories behind the athletes showcase the determination, resilience and pursuit of excellence that embody the American dream. As we reflect on the top 10 USA Olympic track victories, we honor moments that not only secured gold medals but also brought a sense of unity and pride to the nation.

10. Michael Johnson – 400m, 1996 Atlanta

Michael Johnson's gold medal in the 400 meters at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics was remarkable for his win and his dominance of the field. Johnson, wearing his iconic golden shoes, finished with a world record time of 43.49 seconds, becoming the first man to win both the 200 meters and 400 meters at the same Olympics. His performance solidified his status as one of the greatest sprinters ever.

9. Allyson Felix – 200m, 2012 London

Allyson Felix's triumph in the 200-meter race at the 2012 London Olympics showcased her determination and skill. Following silver medal wins in the same competition in 2004 and 2008, Felix clinched the gold medal with an impressive performance. Her win and dominant performance redeemed her previous shortcomings and solidified her reputation as one of Olympic history's most accomplished and versatile female sprinters.

8. Carl Lewis – 100m, 1984 Los Angeles

Carl Lewis kicked off his remarkable Olympic journey with a gold medal in the 100-meter 1984 Los Angeles Olympics run. He showcased his exceptional speed by clinching victory in the race with a time of 9.99 seconds. This win paved the way for his stellar performance in athletics during the 1980s and 1990s, when he secured nine Olympic gold medals.

7. Jesse Owens – 200m, 1936 Berlin

Jesse Owens's triumph in the 200-meter race at the 1936 Berlin Olympics marked a significant turning point in both sports and global events. As an African-American competitor, Owens claimed victory even in the presence of Adolf Hitler, who sought to espouse his belief in Aryan superiority through the Games. This particular win, one of four gold medals earned by Owens during his time in Berlin, stood as a compelling rebuke to racism and prejudice, underscoring the uniting influence of the Olympic games.

6. Wilma Rudolph – 100m, 1960 Rome

Wilma Rudolph made history by winning a gold medal in the 100-meter race at the 1960 Rome Olympics. Despite battling polio during her childhood, she became the first American woman to secure three gold medals in track and field at a single Olympic Games. Her memorable win in the 100 meters showcased her speed, which was a source of inspiration for generations of female athletes.

5. Bob Beamon – Long Jump, 1968 Mexico City

Bob Beamon's incredible win in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City long jump event is widely recognized as one of the greatest moments in Olympic history. Beamon set a new world record by jumping an impressive distance of 8.90 meters (29 feet, 2.5 inches), which remained unbeaten for over two decades. His remarkable feat, influenced partly by the altitude of Mexico City, is often referred to as "the jump of the century" and continues to be a memorable highlight in USA and Olympic Games track history.

4. Florence Griffith-Joyner – 200m, 1988 Seoul

Florence Griffith Joyner, famously called "Flo Jo," clinched the gold medal in the 200-meter event at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, setting a remarkable world record time of 21.34 seconds that remains unbeaten. Her head-turning performance, marked by her unique flair and unparalleled speed, firmly established her as the fastest woman in history and changed the Olympics forever.

3. Edwin Moses – 400m Hurdles, 1984 Los Angeles

Edwin Moses' victory in the 400-meter hurdles at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics marked another chapter in his remarkable winning streak. With an unbeaten record of 122 consecutive races from 1977 to 1987, Moses displayed impeccable skill and was calm, cool, and collected as he secured his second Olympic gold medal. His undeniable greatness and focus on sportsmanship established a new Olympic track and field benchmark.

2. Gail Devers – 100m, 1992 Barcelona

Gail Devers' victory in the 100-meter race at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics was a testament to her strength and perseverance. Despite facing the possibility of losing her feet due to Graves disease, Devers staged an incredible comeback and clinched the gold medal in a thrilling photo finish. Her win represented her unwavering resolve, serving as a source of inspiration for countless individuals through her tale of overcoming.

1. Jesse Owens – 100m, 1936 Berlin

