Top 10 moments in USA Olympic Basketball history, including the 1992 Dream Team

Credit: USA TODAY SPORTS

The legacy of USA Olympic Basketball is filled with incredible achievements and unforgettable memories. From historic wins to awe-inspiring displays of skill, these Olympic teams have not just shaped the sport but also resonated with fans across the globe. This list ranks the 10 most memorable moments in USA Olympic Basketball history, honoring iconic players and squads that made America proud and showcased the world’s best basketball.

10. Kevin Durant’s Heroics (2021 Tokyo)

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant played a crucial role in leading the USA Olympic basketball team to victory at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, showcasing his leadership skills and scoring prowess. With an average of 20.7 points per game, Durant shined during key moments, scoring 29 points in the final game against France. The USA clinched its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal thanks to his outstanding performance. Related: Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is reportedly ‘a problem’, and more fallout from Frank Vogel firing

9. Carmelo Anthony’s Record-Breaking Performance (2012 London)

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Carmelo Anthony made history at the 2012 London Olympics by breaking the Olympic record for the highest number of points a USA Olympic basketball player scored in a single game, putting up an impressive 37 points against Nigeria. His remarkable performance, featuring an impressive 10 three-point shots, showcased his offensive skills and played a significant role in securing the team’s gold medal win. Related: Carmelo Anthony retires after 19 seasons

8. Shaquille O’Neal’s Dominance (1996 Atlanta)

Credit: USA Today Sports

Shaquille O’Neal‘s remarkable skills and imposing stature were on full display during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. As the team’s top scorer and rebounder, O’Neal played a pivotal role in leading the USA Olympic basketball squad to victory and securing the gold medal. His top-notch performance was crucial in the team’s flawless journey to success during the games. Related: Shaquille O’Neal called out for telling Nikola Jokic he shouldn’t have won NBA MVP

7. Kobe Bryant’s Leadership (2008 Beijing)

Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant played a key role with his leadership and clutch plays during the USA’s gold medal journey at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. In the final against Spain, Bryant made significant contributions with 20 points, especially in the crucial moments of the fourth quarter, ensuring their win. There was no doubting Kobe’s leadership on this squad and it carried them to the gold medal stand. Related: Kobe Bryant covers NBA 2K24 video game

6. The Perfect Record (1960 Rome)

Credit: USA Today Archive/IMAGN

5. Larry Bird and Magic Johnson’s Olympic Farewell (1992 Barcelona)

Credit: USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The 1992 Barcelona Olympics marked the USA Olympic basketball Dream Team’s debut and was a farewell journey for Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. These iconic NBA figures, who had left their mark on the sport during the 1980s, united to guide the Dream Team to victory. Their participation and skills brought sentimental and historical value to the team’s run through the games. Related: How 1992 Dream team inspired 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class and sparked growth in international game

4. The Miracle of Munich (1972 Munich)

Credit: Alton Strupp/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The 1972 Munich Olympics showcased a highly debated and controversial ending. The USA Olympic basketball team, who had won seven consecutive gold medals, faced off in a Cold War battle against the Soviet Union. Amidst controversial referee decisions and a thrilling finale, the USA lost 51-50, experiencing their first loss in the Olympic competition. Despite the contentious nature of the game, it stands as a pivotal event in the annals of Olympic basketball. Related: LeBron James, Stephen Curry among those set to be part of 2024 Paris Olympics basketball team

3. Michael Jordan’s Breakout Performance (1984 Los Angeles)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Before rising to fame as an NBA star, Michael Jordan displayed his exceptional skills at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics on a global platform. By leading the team through his scoring ability and athleticism, Jordan played a key role in securing the gold medal for the USA Olympic basketball team. This remarkable showing foreshadowed his iconic journey in the NBA. Related: LeBron James says Michael Jordan isn’t as good as some fans think

2. The Redeem Team (2008 Beijing)

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

1. The Dream Team Dominates (1992 Barcelona)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports