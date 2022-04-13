U.S. track legend Allyson Felix to retire after 2022 season

Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix said Wednesday that she will retire after the 2022 track and field season.

Overall, Felix has won 11 Olympic medals. The American also won 18 medals at the world championships, including 13 gold.

Felix, 36, made her announcement on Instagram.

“As a little girl they called chicken legs, never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined a career like this,” Felix wrote. “I have so much gratitude for this sport that has changed my life. I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I’m not sure I have anything left to give.

“I want to say goodbye and thank you to the people who have helped shape me the only way I know — with one last run.”

Felix won gold in the 200 meters in London in 2012 and picked up six others in relays over four Olympics — Beijing in 2008, London, Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo last summer.

She also won two silver medals (2004, 2008) in the 200, and one silver (2016) and one bronze (Tokyo) in the 400 meters.

Felix also is a five-time winner of the Jesse Owens/Jackie Joyner-Kersee Award as the top United States track athlete of the year. The Los Angeles native won in 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012 and 2015.

