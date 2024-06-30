10 most overrated NBA free agents this summer, including James Harden

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

NBA free agency is one of the most chaotic periods of the NBA season and in the summer of 2024, several All-Stars such as Paul George, DeMar DeRozan, and James Harden have very important decisions to make in search for their first NBA championship. While it is a very star-studded free agency, we ranked the 10 most overrated free agents this offseason. Also Read: Lauri Markkanen trade landing spots Let’s dive into our list of the 10 most overrated free agents ahead of the 2024-25 season.

10. Gary Harris, guard (UFA)

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Harris was a part of the Aaron Gordon trade a few seasons ago and the Orlando Magic had high hopes for Harris with hopes of him becoming the shooting guard of the future for the franchise. The 2014 No. 19 overall pick turned into a solidified role player, but had his worst statistical season in 2023-24, scoring just 6.9 points per game. In fairness, Harris was competing in a very crowded backcourt with Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, and Anthony Black, so the 6-foot-4 guard saw just 24 minutes per game, the least amount since his rookie season. While teams may be intrigued with his three-point shooting, he has shot over 40% just twice in his career. Gary Harris 2023-24 stats: 6.9 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 1.6 APG, 44.1% FG, and 37.1% 3FG Related: 10 NBA trades we would love to see this summer

9. Kyle Anderson, forward (UFA)

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

While several contenders will pursue Kyle Anderson due to his excellent perimeter defense, his offensive woes are something teams should be aware of. In a fast-paced league, the 6-foot-9 forward’s play style will not fit with many teams, since he plays the game at a slow speed. The Dallas Mavericks exposed his shooting struggles in the Western Conference Semifinals, as Anderson shot 28.6% from deep. Entering his 11th year in the league, his shooting has declined since his rookie season in 2014-15, as he made only 22.9% of his threes this past season. In order for him to play a large role on a team, he will have to polish his outside jumper. Kyle Anderson 2023-24 stats: 6.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 4.2 APG, 46% FG, and 22.9% 3FG Also Read: Best New York Knicks players ever

8. Spencer Dinwiddie, guard (UFA)

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s safe to say Spencer Dinwiddie underperformed during his short 28-game stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 6-foot-5 point guard averaged just 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per outing. He was inconsistent at times and shot just 39.7% from the floor, so when it came to the playoffs Dinwiddie was a non-factor, playing just 14.6 minutes per game. He is a ball-dominant guard, but at this stage of his career he will have to play a smaller role if he wants to contribute to a contending team. Spencer Dinwiddie 2023-24 stats: 10.5 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 4.7 APG, 39.2% FG, and 32.7% 3FG Also Read: 50 best NBA players of 2024

7. Patrick Williams, forward (RFA)

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

After the Chicago Bulls selected forward Patrick Williams with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the front office expected him to take a much bigger leap in his fourth season, however, that has not been the case. He was limited to 43 games in 2023-24 due to injury, but only scored 10 points per game, after averaging 9.5 points his first three seasons. The production from a top-five pick has just not been there and last summer, the 6-foot-7 power forward reportedly turned down a 4-year extension worth $64 million. There is still upside with Williams due to his consistency from three-point range (41%), and ability to guard multiple positions, so the Bulls’ re-signing him makes some sense. Patrick Williams 2023-24 stats: 10 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.5 APG, 44.3% FG, and 39.9% 3FG Related: Best Golden State Warriors players ever

6. Buddy Hield, guard (UFA)

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a reason why Buddy Hield played just 12.8 minutes per game during the 76ers’ first-round playoff loss to the New York Knicks; he struggles defensively and is a streaky shooter. After the first two games of the series, Philly was outscored by 19 points while Hield was on the court. Teams may ignore his weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball since he shoots 38.6% from three, but come playoff time if Hield is not sinking his shots, he will not see much time on the court. He is a one-dimensional player who does not get to the rim consistently or create his own shot. Buddy Hield 2023-24 stats: 12.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.8 APG, 43.6% FG, and 38.6% 3FG Also Read: Best Sacramento Kings players ever

5. Eric Gordon, guard/forward (UFA)

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

After the Suns traded away several key role players for Kevin Durant in 2022-23, the front office signed sharp-shooter Eric Gordon with hopes of him providing a spark off the bench. Even though he still averaged 11 points per game and shot 37.8% from three, this was not the case. The 6-foot-3 small forward is a defensive liability and disappeared in the first-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, scoring just eight points per game, while shooting 32.1% from the floor. At age 35, teams should be hesitant to sign Gordon to anything longer than a one-year contract. Eric Gordon 2023-24 stats: 11 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 2 APG, 44.3% FG, and 37.8% 3FG Also Read: Best Dallas Mavericks players ever

4. DeAngelo Russell, guard (player option)

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

A disastrous first round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets may have hurt De’Angelo Russell’s chances of a massive contract this summer. Not only is he inconsistent on the offensive side of the ball, the 2015 second overall draft pick struggles to guard the perimeter. Russell is a volume shooter and that was evident in the Nuggets series as he scored 14.2 points on 14.6 shots per game. It is no secret he can score the basketball, but for him to contribute on a championship contender, Russell is going to have to play more of a play-making role. D’Angelo Russell 2023-24 stats: 18 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 6.3 APG, 45.6% FG, and 41.5% 3FG Related: Best Los Angeles Lakers players ever

3. James Harden, guard (UFA)

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the slow start James Harden had during the start of his run with the Clippers, the team heated up towards the end of the regular season, but still fell short in the opening round of the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks. As talented as Harden is, his stats and scoring abilities have not translated to winning ever since he left Oklahoma City. The 2017-18 MVP has not made it to the NBA Finals since 2012, despite playing with some of the league’s best players. Harden averaged 16.6 points and 8.5 assists, but at 34 years of age, he cannot run the show offensively if he wants to compete for his first championship. He has the 22nd-highest usage rate of any player in NBA history with 29.2. James Harden 2023-24 stats: 16.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 8.5 APG, 42.8% FG, and 38.1% 3FG Also Read: Best Boston Celtics players ever

2. Tobias Harris, forward (UFA)

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

There were high expectations in the 76ers front office for Tobias Harris after he signed a five-year deal worth $180 million back in 2019, but Harris has struggled throughout his tenure with the team. While the unrestricted free agent seems to put up numbers in the regular season (17.2 PPG), he has not shown up come playoff time. As a player getting paid that much money, it is unacceptable for him to disappear in the postseason. In the first-round playoff series loss to the New York Knicks, the 6-foot-7 forward scored just nine points per game, shooting 33.3% from three. With most of the attention going to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, Harris should have flourished as the third-option in Philly, so his tendency to shy away in the biggest moments of the season should worry front offices around the league. Tobias Harris 2023-24 stats: 17.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 3.1 APG, 48.7% FG, and 35.3% 3FG Also Read: MLB power rankings Week 14

1. Klay Thompson, guard/forward

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports