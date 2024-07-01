How To Watch The New York Knicks: Best Options For 2024

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

After a good run in the 2024 Playoffs, the Knicks fell short of making it to the Finals. But now it’s time to leave last season behind and look ahead to 2024/25.

Whether you’re looking to switch from cable to streaming for the first time or you’re interested in switching to a new service, now is the time to find your way to watch the Knicks. The only question is, what’s the best live TV streaming service to do it? Here’s a look at how to watch the New York Knicks next season.

What channels are New York Knicks games on?

This season, nationally televised games are airing on ABC, ESPN, and TNT. NBA TV, the league’s flagship station, was also home to over 100 regular season games. For regular season games, Knicks fans will also want MSG Network and MSG 2, the regional broadcast affiliates for the Knicks.

Here’s where you’ll find each of these channels on the major streaming services.

STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV ABC ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ MSG Network ✔ ✔ MSG 2 ✔ *local channels only available in select markets

Watch the New York Knicks on Sling TV (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extras)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extras) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

If you want an inexpensive way to watch the New York Knicks this season, Sling TV is worth a look. You won’t be able to catch every game here. However, if you opt for Sling Orange & Blue with the Sports Extra add-on, you’ll have every national game as long as you’re in the New York market to get ABC included in your plan. This combo package includes other major sports networks like ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, ACCN, SEC Network, and NFL Network.

The biggest downside is that you won’t find MSG Networks on Sling. Nonetheless, Sling offers a more curated, budget-friendly way to watch some of the top national sports coverage. Each plan includes 50 hours of DVR storage, so this is ideal if you want to record a handful of games to watch later.

Watch the New York Knicks on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: MSG, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Wondering how to watch the New York Knicks this season? DIRECTV STREAM will cost you more than Sling TV, but you’ll be able to catch almost every Knicks game if you opt for the Choice package. This package includes a wide range of sports and entertainment, including Knicks games on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. If you’re in the New York area, it also includes MSG Network. Note that DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t include MSG 2.

The Choice plan is one of our top choices for sports fans who want to catch the most national, international, and regional coverage. You’ll find plenty of basketball here, along with other top sports like football, baseball, hockey, and more. All plans include unlimited cloud DVR storage, so you can always record your favorite games to watch later.

DIRECTV STREAM also offers the option to add NBA League Pass. If you live outside of the Knicks market, this is your best bet to catch almost every game.

Watch the New York Knicks on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: MSG, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

For the full New York Knicks livestream experience, Fubo comes in at a close second to DIRECTV STREAM. As a sports-first streaming service, Fubo offers a ton of live coverage in its basic Pro plan. With Fubo, you can get more sports coverage than you’ll find anywhere else at this price point, including go-to networks like FS1, NFL Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and beIN Sports. Note that the service does come with a regional sports fee in areas where an RSN is available.

Knicks fans will be happy to find ABC, ESPN, and MSG Network in the Pro plan, but they will have to upgrade their plan or purchase an add-on to get NBA TV. That will cost an extra $7.99 to $10.99 a month, depending on which option you choose. The biggest downside with Fubo is that it’s missing Turner networks, so TNT and TBS aren’t included in any plan. That won’t leave out too many Knicks games, but it may be a factor for die-hard fans.

All Fubo plans include unlimited DVR, and you have the option to add NBA League Pass for $14.99 a month.

Watch the New York Knicks on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Fans who only need to catch the biggest national broadcasts but want more variety in their streaming service may want to opt for Hulu + Live TV. This platform combines the best of live TV with a deep library of on-demand content for a more complete package.

Among Hulu + Live TV’s 95-plus channels, you’ll find Knicks games on ABC, ESPN, and TNT. There are no options to add NBA TV or MSG Network, so that leaves out a few national games and all regional coverage. However, you may find that having access to Hulu’s library, along with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, makes the tradeoff worth it. All Hulu + Live TV plans come with unlimited DVR storage, too, so you can always add Knicks games to your on-demand library to watch anytime.

Watch the New York Knicks on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Finally, Knicks fans shouldn’t sleep on YouTube TV. This platform offers one of the best channel lineups you’ll find in any base plan, complete with some of the top sports, news, and entertainment on over 100 channels.

For Knicks fans, the base package includes ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. That means you can watch every nationally televised regular season game on YouTube TV. Unfortunately, you won’t find MSG Network available on the base plan or as an add-on, so this option won’t satisfy fans who can’t miss regional coverage.

The good news? If you live outside the New York market, you can add NBA League Pass to your YouTube TV plan for $14.99 a month and catch every single Knicks matchup.

How to Watch New York Knicks games out of market with NBA League Pass

If you live outside the MSG market for Knicks broadcasts, your best option is to supplement national coverage with NBA League Pass. With this over-the-top service, you can watch every single regionally broadcast game during the regular season.

As a standalone service, NBA League Pass starts at $99.99 per season. You can also opt for single-team, Knicks-only coverage at $89.99. Both plans are available for half-price at the midway point of the season. Alternatively, you can add this package to your DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, or YouTube TV plan, as well as many other cable TV plans or streaming partners such as Roku or Amazon.

FAQ

Where can I watch the Knicks game online?

You can catch the New York Knicks livestream on streaming services like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and more. Each service offers a different channel mix, so be sure to review our guide to find the right plan. Alternatively, you can try MSG’s new over-the-top service, MSG Plus, which starts at $29.99 a month and gives you access to all regional Knicks broadcasts if you live in the Knicks market. This service is free for anyone who has access to MSG Network with a cable or streaming subscription.

Can I watch the Knicks on Fubo?

You can watch most Knicks games on Fubo. The platform doesn’t carry TNT, but you can get ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, MSG, and MSG2 in the New York market. If you live outside the viewing area, you can add NBA League Pass to your Fubo plan to watch out-of-market Knicks games.

Does MSG have an app?

Yes MSG Network offers MSG Plus, a downloadable app available for iOS, Android, and other supported devices. You’ll need a subscription to MSG Plus or an associated TV provider to log in and watch live Knicks games.