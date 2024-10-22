How To Watch the Minnesota Wild: Best Options in 2024

Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images

If you don’t want to miss a single puck drop of the Minnesota Wild season, you’re in luck. You don’t need a cable box to catch every goal, penalty, and deke. While captain Jared Spurgeon and his team have not secured a playoff spot in the 2024 season, the squad still has a winning season on their hands. Many live TV streaming platforms carry nationally aired Wild games, and you can even get FanDuel Sports Network with a few platforms, offering you access to every single game.

Find our where you can keep up with the Wild’s upcoming games this week:

Tuesday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues (ESPN)

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues (ESPN) Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. ET: Minnesota Wild at Columbus Blue Jackets (FanDuel Sports Network North)

What channels are Minnesota Wild games on?

The best way to watch the Minnesota Wild is with FanDuel Sports Network North, which is the team’s exclusive cable partner. You can also purchase FanDuel Sports Network Plus as a standalone service if you’re not in the FanDuel Sports Network North coverage area. A few other channels air Wild games when the team is shown nationally, so you’re not out in the cold if you don’t have access to FanDuel Sports Network.

DIRECTV

STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV FanDuel Sports Network North ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ *Local Channels only available in select locations

Watch the Minnesota Wild on DIRECTV STREAM

The best part about DIRECTV STREAM is that it has FanDuel Sports Network North, making it possible to keep up with the Minnesota Wild without any supplementary apps. DIRECTV STREAM has four channel packages, starting at $86.99 per month. The Entertainment plan includes over 90 channels, while the Choice, Ultimate, and Premier packages all have more than 100 channels. These packages range in price from $114.99 to $169.99.

In addition to carrying FanDuel Sports Network North, DIRECTV STREAM has ABC, ESPN, and TNT for additional Wild games. Higher tier DIRECTV STREAM packages include NHL Network, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, MLB Network, CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 2, Tennis Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, and Big Ten Network. Every plan also comes with the perk of unlimited cloud DVR storage and allows you to stream content on an unlimited number of devices at home.

Watch the Minnesota Wild on Fubo

Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service, making it good for hockey fans. The Pro Plan, at $79.99 monthly, offers subscribers a diverse collection of over 179 channels. Fubo also has an Elite Plan at $89.99 per month and Premier Plan for $99.99, both of which have more than 200 channels. The Premier Plan also includes SHOWTIME.

Fubo has FanDuel Sports Network North, making it appealing to Wild fans. You can also watch games on ABC and ESPN; the only missing network is TNT. Other sports networks include NHL Network, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), Big Ten Network, NFL Network, Golf Channel, and Fubo Sports. All subscribers get 1000 hours of DVR storage and can watch on 10 devices simultaneously.

Watch the Minnesota Wild on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is another great option for Hockey Fans. While you won’t have FanDuel Sports Network North, you do get TNT, ABC, and ESPN. Plus, all Hulu + Live TV subscribers get ESPN Plus as a part of their service. Some Minnesota Wild games air directly on ESPN Plus, and ABC games also air there. Plus, the app offers highlights and documentaries that may be of interest to hockey fans. Hulu’s live lineup has 90 channels. The ad-supported plan costs $76.99 per month, and you can remove ads for on-demand content at $89.99 per month.

Other sports channels on the streamer include ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, NFL Network, TNT, the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network. Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t have an NHL Network. Pick up the Sports Add-on for $9.99 per month, however, and you’ll get NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, FanDuel Racing, MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, and others. Hulu + Live TV also provides unlimited cloud DVR storage to customers in all plans.

Watch the Minnesota Wild on Sling TV

Sling TV is a decent partner for watching the Wild, especially if you’re on a budget. The 32-channel, $40 per month Sling Orange plan includes ESPN and TNT and the $40 Sling Blue plan also has TNT in its 40-channel lineup. The combined Orange & Blue plan is a more complete option at $55 per month for 46 channels. If you fall within the coverage area for local channels, including ABC, your plan cost will increase by $5.

Sling also offers Sports Extra add-on packages for additional channels. This is where you can get NHL Network, as well as channels like NBA TV, MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, Tennis Channel, SEC Network, NFL RedZone, and Golf Channel. Sling Orange and Sling Blue each have their own add-on priced at $11.

One of the downsides of Sling TV is its limited DVR storage capacity of 50 hours, which is modest compared to its competitors. However, if you want a super cheap way to replace cable, Sling TV is hard to beat. Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer FanDuel Sports Network North so you’d have to purchase FanDuel Sports Network Extra independently if you want more Wild games.

Watch the Minnesota Wild on YouTube TV

YouTube TV simplifies your streaming experience by offering just a single plan. For $72.99 per month, the Base Plan offers over 100 channels. While you won’t get FanDuel Sports Network North, you do have access to ABC, ESPN, and TNT. Like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV lacks NHL Network so you may miss some NHL games with this service, but it is the exclusive home of the NFL Sunday Ticket for an additional fee.

Other channels you might be interested in as a sports fan include FS1, FS2, the CBS Sports Network, and the Tennis Channel. A Sports Plus add-on can also enhance your chosen package by adding 13 additional sports networks to your guide, including beIN SPORTS, NFL RedZone from NFL Network, Fox Soccer Plus, Billiard TV, FanDuel TV, Fight Network, and Impact Wrestling. YouTube TV offers unlimited DVR storage, up to six user profiles per account, and three simultaneous streams per household.

Watch the Minnesota Wild on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is not a traditional channel but rather a standalone app that carries games, highlights, documentaries, and original shows. You can get it as a part of Hulu + Live TV plans or purchase it independently to supplement another platform’s coverage. When you buy ESPN Plus on its own, it costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. You can also bundle it with Disney Plus (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads) for $14.99 per month. It’s worth noting that this Hulu bundle will only include the on-demand library and no live content.

Some Minnesota Wild games air on ESPN Plus, but games that show on the ESPN channel don’t. Rather, ESPN Plus carries ABC games as well as some exclusive games. For the 2023-2024 season, five Minnesota Wild games aired only on ESPN Plus.

FAQ

Where can I watch the MN Wild today?

The Minnesota Wild air on FanDuel Sports Network North, ABC, ESPN, and TNT. You can also watch some games on the ESPN Plus app.

Can I watch the Wild on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV carries some Minnesota Wild games. You can watch games that air on ABC, ESPN, and TNT.

How can I watch Minnesota Wild without FanDuel Sports Network?

Minnesota Wild games air on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and ESPN Plus aside from FanDuel Sports Network North. You can watch these games on many live streaming platforms and the ESPN app, none of which require cable.