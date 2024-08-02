How To Watch Oregon State Beavers Football in 2024

Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State is one of just two teams left in the Pac-12 Conference due to some significant team realignment. It’s them and Washington State in the Wild West. As a result, many of the Beavers’ games will be played against Mountain West teams this season. If you want to keep up, you don’t need cable. Live TV streaming services not only have many of the channels you need to watch Oregon State football, but they also offer flexible terms and contract-free plans.

The Oregon State Beavers will face their historical rivals — the University of Oregon Ducks — on September 14, even though the Ducks joined the Big Ten. The Beavers remain in the Pac-12 Conference and will square up against teams like San Diego State and UNLV.

Date Opposing Team Time Channel Saturday, August 31 Idaho State 6:30 p.m. The CW Saturday, September 7 San Diego State 10:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network Saturday, September 14 Oregon 3:30 p.m. Fox Saturday, September 21 Purdue 8:30 p.m. The CW Saturday, October 5 Colorado State 6:30 p.m. The CW Saturday, October 12 Nevada 7:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network Saturday, October 19 UNLV TBD The CW Saturday, October 26 California TBD TBD Saturday, November 9 San Jose State TBD The CW Saturday, November 16 Air Force 3:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network Saturday, November 23 Washington State 6:30 p.m. The CW Friday, November 29 Boise State 12:00 p.m. Fox *All times are Eastern

Where to watch Oregon State Beavers football

The majority of Oregon State Beavers football games air on The CW, while some others air on CBS Sports Network and Fox. Unlike some other collegiate teams, the Beavers don’t have any games scheduled on ESPN Plus this season.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV The CW ✔ ✔* ✔ ✔ CBS Sports Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fox ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch Oregon State Beavers football with DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Ultimate

Ultimate Price: $119.99

$119.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: CBS Sports Network, Fox, The CW

DIRECTV STREAM is the dish-free sister service of DIRECTV. While the Choice plan is generally a great option for sports fans, Beavers fans may want to go with the Ultimate plan. This package has CBS Sports Network without the need for the Sports Pack. You’ll also get most local channels, including Fox and The CW.

DIRECTV STREAM also carries more regional sports networks (RSNs) than many competitors, most notably regional Bally Sports channels. You can also watch additional collegiate football on Big Ten Network, ACC Network (ACCN), and SEC Network. With the Ultimate plan, you’ll also have NFL Network, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and Fox Sports 2 (FS1). All customers get unlimited simultaneous streams at home and unlimited DVR space.

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: CBS Sports Network, Fox, The CW (in select markets)

Fubo offers Beavers fans CBS Sports Network and Fox in all markets, but The CW is not available everywhere. You can only find it in areas like Portland, St. Louis, San Francisco, New York, and some other major markets. Still, Fubo does a good job of catering to sports fans overall. The Pro plan has many useful channels, including ESPN, FS1, FS2, NFL Network, Marquee Sports Network, Fubo Sports, and Golf Channel.

This live TV streaming option also delivers RSN content, including your regional Bally Sports network and the Marquee Sports Network. If you opt-in for the Sports Lite add-on, you also get MLB Network, MLB Strikezone, NHL Network, and NBA TV. Fubo gives you unlimited DVR on all plans, plus up to 10 devices at once within your home network and three streams away from home.

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Hulu + Live TV Bundle Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: CBS Sports Network, Fox, The CW

Hulu + Live TV’s single channel lineup has everything you need to watch Beavers games. In all, you’ll have 95+ channels and can remove the ads from your on-demand library for an additional fee. Sports fans are a good fit for Hulu + Live TV because they get essentials like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NFL Network, MLB Network, TNT, ACCN, and SEC Network in their regular lineup. Unfortunately, there’s no NBA TV.

Hulu + Live TV is the only live TV streaming platform to offer ESPN Plus as a part of your package for no additional charge. This gives you college football, documentary series, talk shows, and lots of sports highlights. Hulu + Live TV also has a Sports add-on with NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, FanDuel Racing, MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, and more. All customers get unlimited cloud DVR and two simultaneous streams.

Suggested Plan: Sling Blue

Sling Blue Price: $40

$40 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: Fox (in select markets)

Sling TV, frankly, isn’t the best place to get Beavers games. It doesn’t have CBS Sports Network or the CW. Fox is available in some markets on the Sling Blue plan, but not all. On the plus side, Sling TV offers customers a free HD antenna, which you may be able to use to get Fox. Sling Blue also offers FS1 and the NFL Network. Plus, this service is the cheapest option among major platforms.

You can amp up your sports coverage with the Sports Extra. This has SEC Network, ACCN, MLB Network Strike Zone, NHL Network, NBA TV, Tennis Channel, NFL RedZone, and Golf Channel. Sling TV plans give you 50 hours by default or 200 hours with an upgrade. Sling Blue allows for up to three simultaneous streams.

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: CBS Sports Network, Fox, The CW

YouTube TV has a single-channel lineup with 100+ channels. You’ll get all three channels carrying Beavers games, plus a lot of good stuff for sports fans. All customers get NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, and Tennis Channel. YouTube is the only place to get the NFL Season Ticket for out-of-market games, and adding it to your YouTube TV experience is easy.

The YouTube TV Sports Plus add-on expands your channel guide. Featured channels include NFL RedZone, Fox Soccer Plus, Impact Wrestling, FanDuel TV, and Fight Network. YouTube TV offers all customers unlimited cloud DVR and up to three simultaneous streams.

FAQ

The Beavers air nationally on The CW, Fox, and CBS Sports Network. Several live TV streaming platforms have all of these networks, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo.

Is Oregon State football on YouTube TV?

Yes. You can watch Oregon State Football on Fox, CBS Sports Network, and The CW on YouTube TV.

Can I watch college football on ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus carries some full college football games throughout the season. Some teams, like the UNC Tar Heels, even have games that are exclusive to the app.

