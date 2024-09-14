New reports gives Green Bay Packers fans hope Jordan Love can be back sooner than expected

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A new report gives hope that the Green Bay Packers won’t be without star quarterback Jordan Love for very long.

After riding the bench and watching for two seasons, Jordan Love had the massive challenge of filling Aaron Rodgers’ shoes for the Packers. And while he had some bumps in the road early, by the end of the season he looked like a burgeoning star in the league. It’s why Green Bay gave him a life-changing four-year, $220 million contract extension earlier this year.

Also Read: Where do the Green Bay Packers land on our latest NFL offense rankings?

There is a lot of hype around Green Bay this season and it’s due in large part to the upside of Love. However, it was all put in jeopardy late in their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. During a play with seconds left, the QB suffered a sprained MCL. Replays of the moment were horrifying as it looked like his knee popped. A sign that often means a ligament tear.

Jordan Love stats (Week 1): 260 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, 83.0 passer rating

It made his availability over the next few weeks seem uncertain. However, there is reason for serious hope that he may miss only one game. On Friday, the Green Bay Packers listed Love as only “questionable” for their game on Sunday versus the Indianapolis Colts.

A separate report this week suggested he could miss a few weeks. However, the fact that the organization didn’t list him as doubtful or out and that there is a glimmer of hope he could play, is a fantastic sign about the injury. Chances are he does sit out of their game this week and is back in action for Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

Also Read: See where the Green Bay Packers stack up among the NFL stats leaders