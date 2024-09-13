NFL insider provides unfortunate injury update on Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers know that they’ll be without star quarterback Jordan Love Sunday afternoon against the Indianapolis Colts.

The recently-extended signal caller suffered a sprained MCL in the knee late during Friday night’s season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.

While Love was not placed on injured reserve, the expectation is that he’ll miss at least a couple games.

We now have more information on this courtesy of NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. It’s not great.

The insider reported on Thursday that Malik Willis is likely to start for the next “several weeks.” If this is indeed the case, it’s interesting that Green Bay did not place Love on short-term injured reserve. Such a designation would have led to him missing at least four games.

Green Bay Packers have to plan without Jordan Love over short-term

Green Bay acquired Willis in a trade with the Tennessee Titans immediately ahead of Week 1. A third-round pick out of Liberty back in 2022, Willis has thrown all of 67 passes with zero touchdowns and three interceptions in his career.

Adding to the issues here is the fact that he’s just now learning Green Bay’s play book. The expectation here is that Sunday’s game plan will be run-heavy with star back Josh Jacobs.

Moving forward, Green Bay plays Willis’ former Titans team in Week 3 before taking on the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in the two weeks that follow.